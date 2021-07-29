Another Voice: Highmark to commit $70 million to WNY in coming years

But let me offer a third-party view, from a letter written by Richard Lanigan, business manager for Local 153 of the Office & Professional Employees International Union:

“I can assure you as a negotiator of a recent labor agreement between Local 153 and Highmark Western and Northeastern New York that the union wages, work conditions, benefits and job security it provides strengthens hundreds of racially and ethnically diverse families in Buffalo and will cost tens of millions of dollars over time. In essence, many believe that providing secure employment that pays good wages and includes excellent family benefits, including health care, is one of the best ways of dealing with race and health inequality issues.”

I have met and will meet with anyone who wants to discuss Highmark’s efforts in these areas. Our critics may not like the fact of our affiliation, but New York State regulators approved it as of March 1, 2021. It is not a merger, but a valid legal structure that preserves our company’s assets and invested reserves for the benefit of our members in the communities we serve for decades to come. Highmark is not only in Pennsylvania, but West Virginia, Delaware and now in New York. Our board unanimously approved Highmark as the best partner and we are now proudly Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.