Another Voice: Highmark to commit $70 million to WNY in coming years

Recently The Buffalo News published an Another Voice about Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s commitment to improving health equity in the Buffalo-Niagara region.
As a lifelong Buffalo resident and a physician who knows our city well, I want to set the record straight. Highmark has committed and will provide at least $70 million in community giving in the coming years to Western New York.
That is in addition to the $28.1 million we already donated since 2015 to dozens of nonprofit organizations working every day to improve our neighbors’ health and well-being. For more than 85 years, this community also benefited from the employment payroll and benefits paid to our associates for their hard work improving public health; and we are proud of the lengthy legacy of hands-on, inclusive exercise programs we continue to deliver neighborhood-by-neighborhood to generations of city residents.
No other regional or national health plan can match that, nor are any others corporately based in the City of Buffalo, where we will remain working every day with our associates as part of our city’s renaissance.
Since taking on my responsibilities five months ago, my colleagues and I met numerous times with community stakeholders – including the signatories of this letter – to listen and discuss these crucial issues for our city’s residents. Meetings will continue with all stakeholders and, most importantly, with our customers and the health-care providers who deliver care to the nearly 1 million members who trust their health benefits to our strong, nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield health plan.
But let me offer a third-party view, from a letter written by Richard Lanigan, business manager for Local 153 of the Office & Professional Employees International Union:
“I can assure you as a negotiator of a recent labor agreement between Local 153 and Highmark Western and Northeastern New York that the union wages, work conditions, benefits and job security it provides strengthens hundreds of racially and ethnically diverse families in Buffalo and will cost tens of millions of dollars over time. In essence, many believe that providing secure employment that pays good wages and includes excellent family benefits, including health care, is one of the best ways of dealing with race and health inequality issues.”
I have met and will meet with anyone who wants to discuss Highmark’s efforts in these areas. Our critics may not like the fact of our affiliation, but New York State regulators approved it as of March 1, 2021. It is not a merger, but a valid legal structure that preserves our company’s assets and invested reserves for the benefit of our members in the communities we serve for decades to come. Highmark is not only in Pennsylvania, but West Virginia, Delaware and now in New York. Our board unanimously approved Highmark as the best partner and we are now proudly Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
As America witnessed, especially in the last 18 months, communities of color righteously and correctly demanded action and change, not more empty promises. And so I urge News readers, our critics and our supporters to judge us by our actions. Enough warring words. Give us a chance to show you that Highmark will continue to be, at enhanced levels, a force for well-being in all our region’s communities.