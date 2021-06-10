Another Voice: Highmark’s good jobs and wages benefit WNY

A number of philanthropic organizations have criticized the amount of money to be spent to ameliorate health and race inequalities as a result of the recent state approval of a partnership between HealthNow New York and Highmark.

These benevolent organizations have been critical because the deal calls for a minimum contribution of $10 million toward improving race and health inequalities in the Western New York and Albany areas. They say it’s not enough.

I highly doubt there is anything in the approval of the partnership that created Highmark Western and Northeastern New York that says $10 million is the maximum the company will spend toward improving race and health inequalities in the areas it services. In addition, it should be noted that the partnership fully incorporates the commitment HealthNow New York made to its employees and to the City of Buffalo to support the redevelopment of downtown and to employ Buffalonians.

Civic leaders celebrated the moment when HealthNow New York brought jobs back to Buffalo and the fact that the people who perform that work would receive good wages and benefits. In addition to the several hundred employees the company already had in Buffalo, it brought back to the city many additional good-paying jobs.