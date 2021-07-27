Another Voice: Highmark’s ‘community commitment’ misses the mark

Our community has a serious problem. A Pittsburgh-based health care conglomerate, Highmark, is doing business in our region and already breaking its promises to the people it claims to serve in Western New York.
The recent affiliation agreement between Highmark and the former HealthNow/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York amounts to a financial gift to Highmark of $3 billion in revenue. These dollars were accumulated by the premiums paid by Western New Yorkers to the former Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
Legally termed an affiliation, in function and practice it is an acquisition. With this new business relationship, no final decisions regarding health care services and care delivery are made locally – and it shows in Highmark’s actions, including their recently requested rate increases averaging 18% for small employer groups and individuals in 2022.
Having open, honest dialogue with the community and negotiating in good faith is important; again Highmark misses that mark. Representatives of Highmark met with Buffalo community leaders and Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, on May 11. The discussion centered on how Highmark could and should become a good corporate citizen of the region and the state. The community representatives expressed their disappointment with Highmark’s lack of a substantive financial commitment to address health disparities in Western and Northeastern New York.
Typically, the merger of two nonprofit health plans results in a significant financial contribution to benefit community health. This was not the case in the Highmark-HealthNow acquisition. Highmark’s meager $2 million for five years for these two regions is an insult and does not represent a real investment by a company with assets of $20 billion.
The Highmark administration was asked, how in good conscience could their corporation spend tens of millions of dollars for naming rights to our Buffalo Bills football stadium and not make a greater investment toward impactful health care initiatives in Western New York?
While no financial investment by Highmark was agreed upon by Highmark’s executive team, they committed to meeting again in person with the entire group within 10 business days. It has now been more than 60 days and no meeting has been held.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York keeps swinging and missing when it comes to being responsive to the health and well-being of this region.
Rev. Mark Blue is president, NAACP, Buffalo; Robert D. Gioia is president, The John R. Oishei Foundation; Brenda W. McDuffie is former president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League.