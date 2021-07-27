Another Voice: Highmark’s ‘community commitment’ misses the mark

Our community has a serious problem. A Pittsburgh-based health care conglomerate, Highmark, is doing business in our region and already breaking its promises to the people it claims to serve in Western New York.

The recent affiliation agreement between Highmark and the former HealthNow/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York amounts to a financial gift to Highmark of $3 billion in revenue. These dollars were accumulated by the premiums paid by Western New Yorkers to the former Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Legally termed an affiliation, in function and practice it is an acquisition. With this new business relationship, no final decisions regarding health care services and care delivery are made locally – and it shows in Highmark’s actions, including their recently requested rate increases averaging 18% for small employer groups and individuals in 2022.