Another Voice: Highmark is putting thousands of Catholic Health patients at risk

As primary care physicians, we know firsthand what it takes to deliver high-quality care to patients. We, along with our colleagues, worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to meet their needs.

Unfortunately, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York doesn’t seem to value Western New Yorkers the way we do.

Despite charging double-digit premium increases to its members, Highmark is unwilling to pay Catholic Health and our dedicated team of physicians and nurses fairly for the care we provide their members. Absent a new agreement, Catholic Health may no longer be an in-network provider for our patients with Highmark coverage. As a result, thousands of Western New Yorkers may be left without in-network access to critical services and may have to pay higher out-of-pocket costs.

This is especially troubling to us given the reliance of our Southtowns patients on South Buffalo Mercy and the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center. With respiratory season in full swing, all local hospitals feel the crunch for beds; patients are being worked up in ambulance bays and spending hours, if not days, waiting in the emergency room for an available hospital room. Limiting Western New Yorkers’ access to the high-quality health care services Catholic Health provides would be disastrous.

It feels like Highmark is taking advantage of a weary health care system following a pandemic and record-breaking inflation. We cannot endure the cost of caring for the community we love deeply without Highmark committing to pay fairly for the care their members – our patients – receive.

Catholic Health is a cornerstone of health care in Buffalo. More than 900 Buffalo-based physicians refer their patients to Catholic Health. If Highmark forces Catholic Health out of network, patients will suffer the consequences of not having access to their provider of choice. Regrettably, the burden of negotiations like these falls to the patients, for whom the outcomes can have real, tangible impacts.

We are urging Highmark to do the right thing. Show up for your members and secure a contract with Catholic Health that continues to allow for excellent care in Buffalo. Work with Catholic Health in a meaningful way that will keep the focus on patients and minimize disruptions.

This request is simple. And it’s what Western New Yorkers deserve – uninterrupted in-network access to the reliable, high-quality care of their choice for themselves and their loved ones.

Dr. Lauren Kuwik and Dr. Julie Thomas are practicing primary care physicians in Orchard Park and serve on the board of directors for Catholic Medical Partners.