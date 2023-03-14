Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing the state’s cigarette tax rate by $1 a pack and extending the state’s flavored vaping ban to all other tobacco products.

If the goal was to create thriving black markets, decrease government revenue, and harm businesses and consumers, these policies would be a smashing success. As a means of improving public health and safety, the measure is likely to fail.

State lawmakers needn’t look beyond their own borders to know what will happen if these policies are implemented. New York leads the pack in cigarette smuggling. With legally sold packs running about $11 ($13 in New York City), it’s unsurprising that more than half the cigarettes consumed in the state are purchased directly from illegal outlets or smuggled across state lines. The total amount of foregone revenue per year: over $1 billion.

Will this time be different? Unlikely. Studies find a strong correlation between tax rates and cigarette smuggling. All signs point to cigarette smuggling reaching an all-time high in New York if the tax increase passes.

Banning flavored tobacco is an equally counterproductive idea, as Massachusetts’ failed experiment proves. In 2020, the state banned all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

To be fair, flavored tobacco purchases did fall in Massachusetts. But those cigarette sales – and the corresponding tax revenue – were almost entirely absorbed by the surrounding states. Massachusetts lost $116 million in revenue while cigarette smuggling rose by 6.5 percent. Legislators from both parties have introduced bills to repeal the ban.

If New York follows in Massachusetts’ footsteps, its annual revenue would likely decrease by nearly $225 million. Even factoring in additional revenue from the cigarette tax increase, the state would create a $100 million hole in its budget.

New York already has a crime problem, and Gov. Hochul’s proposed tobacco policies would make it worse. They would drive more economic activity underground, not only increasing tax dodging and individuals selling “loosies” on the streets, but also fueling unrelated – and ever more unsavory – parts of existing criminal enterprises.

Perhaps the benefit to public health will be worth the costs? This, too, is unlikely. Gov. Hochul’s office projects the decrease in youth cigarette smoking at 9%. Two points suggest this overestimates the impact: 1) more than half of cigarettes currently consumed are purchased across borders or in illicit markets, and 2) at $11 a pack, teenagers are already priced out of the market. Given the long-running nationwide trend of shrinking tobacco use, teenagers are far more likely to consume marijuana and alcohol than smoke cigarettes. Higher tax-induced cigarette prices won’t improve public health by shrinking youth smoking. But it will drive consumers to black markets.

No matter the intentions, raising already-high cigarette taxes and banning flavored tobacco products does more harm than good.

Adam Hoffer is the Director of Excise Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation.