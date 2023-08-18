Public trust in government is at an all-time low and politicians do themselves no favors when they misrepresent the facts. Lately, there has been a flood of misinformation about legislation that will radically increase liability under New York’s wrongful death statute. Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal’s recent op-ed is just one of many examples.

Paying more people more money costs more. The funds have to come from somewhere. That’s just common sense. In the case of liability costs, that money comes from the premiums collected by insurance companies. In his column, Hoylman-Sigal says there is no proof his legislation to pay more people more money in wrongful death lawsuits will increase insurance costs. Beyond basic math, there are oceans of data that debunk that claim.

An independent and peer-reviewed actuarial analysis of last year’s version of the bill projected a 40% increase in medical professional liability premiums, an 11% increase in general liability premiums, and a 6% increase in auto insurance premiums. Hoylman-Sigal claims that analysis is wrong but offers no data to the contrary.

The government itself disagrees. In advising Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto similar legislation last year, the State Division of Budget wrote that the bill would “increase total New York State medical malpractice hospital expenses from $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion, an increase of $667.5 million. Of this, $214 million is associated with State-run facilities and Safety Net providers who will need increased State-only aid to remain operational.”

Hoylman-Sigal says medical liability premiums did not increase following the enactment of Lavern’s Law. According to Medical Liability Monitor, premiums have indeed gone up since that bill – which, as the senator knows but omits, was significantly narrowed to avoid unintended consequences – was signed into law.

A coalition of organizations representing businesses of all sizes, health care providers like New York’s OBGYNs, and local government groups oppose the bill. The staunchest support comes from the state’s trial attorneys and their lobbyists. Why? The personal injury trial bar stands to profit most if the bill becomes law. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo once referred to trial lawyers as “the single most powerful political force in Albany.”

The most powerful political force in Albany should be the voice of the people. They can’t make informed decisions about legislation if politicians ignore basic math and make misleading statements. Let’s hope Hochul’s decision to veto or sign this bill is based on evidence and facts and not an attempt at misdirection in service of deep-pocketed special interests.

Only with honesty can politicians win back the public’s trust.