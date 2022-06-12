Another Voice: Here’s what the NRA could do if it’s serious

The timing was pure serendipity, really.

The National Rifle Association was having its national convention in Houston, just days after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by a teenager in a Texas school and less than two weeks after 10 black people were gunned down by a teenager in Buffalo for, well, being black.

The NRA, of course, has responded with its usual tropes that it’s people, not weapons, that kill. Also, it says, people would be safer if more of them were able to shoot back.

So here I would like to modestly propose, in the spirit of Jonathan Swift and Rod Watson, an idea to help the NRA see its way forward in these troubled times.

First of all, they could stop spending their money on buying the souls of Republican politicians and put their cash where it’s really needed: they could buy weapons for residents of the inner city and for school kids.

Let’s start with Buffalo. It’s time for the NRA to flood the East Side with firearms. Instead of paying fancy pants lawyers to fight gun laws, they could make sure every house and apartment in Buffalo’s black community is well armed and able to defend itself.

And don’t go cheap. Get them the good stuff: AR-15-style rifles.

Some handguns for concealed carry would be nice, too. That way, when people in the black community see a white guy walking their way on the street, they can pat the pistol tucked away in their shoulder holster and feel secure.

When it comes to supplying elementary school kids in Texas, it gets a little trickier. Nine-year-olds are going to have a tough time managing the recoil on your typical .45 or .38 caliber sidearm, not to mention that those things are pretty heavy to lug around. It could make for some awkward times on the jungle gym. But kids are people, too, and they need to feel safe.

Perhaps the NRA could try a cute little derringer, kind of like the “pocket pistol” John Wilkes Booth used on Abe Lincoln. Maybe size it down to .22 caliber for the kids, with blue models for the boys and pink for the little girls. It wouldn’t do much good against body armor, but it would give them a sense of safety and reduce their anxiety.

Opportunities like these don’t happen every day for the NRA.

This is a chance for the NRA to prove it’s not some kind of racist organization preying on the fears of white people, who are afraid that if they’re no longer in the majority other groups might start treating them the same way they’ve been treating others for centuries.

It seems like it might be time for the NRA to put its money where its mouthpieces are.

Former News reporter and copyeditor Elmer Ploetz is a journalism professor at SUNY Fredonia.