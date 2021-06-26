Another Voice: Help is available for children with ADHD, and their parents

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a formal term for a person who has difficulty paying attention and maintaining self-control and, most importantly, has problems in everyday functioning. Children with ADHD can have trouble staying on task in school, getting along with others or meeting expectations in group settings. The impact of ADHD on the individual is profound, as those with childhood ADHD are less likely to graduate high school or attend college, more likely to have trouble in work and have reduced lifetime earnings.

For all these reasons, we were disappointed to read the casual and incorrect recommendations in a recent advice column published in the Buffalo News (Carolyn Hax, Sunday, June 13, 2021). Professional guidelines currently recommend parents seek an evaluation from a medical or psychological professional if there are problems in functioning of concern to a parent and teacher. Additionally, there are treatment approaches with decades of research support behind them. We were therefore concerned that no treatment approaches were highlighted.