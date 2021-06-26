Another Voice: Help is available for children with ADHD, and their parents

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a formal term for a person who has difficulty paying attention and maintaining self-control and, most importantly, has problems in everyday functioning. Children with ADHD can have trouble staying on task in school, getting along with others or meeting expectations in group settings. The impact of ADHD on the individual is profound, as those with childhood ADHD are less likely to graduate high school or attend college, more likely to have trouble in work and have reduced lifetime earnings.
For all these reasons, we were disappointed to read the casual and incorrect recommendations in a recent advice column published in the Buffalo News (Carolyn Hax, Sunday, June 13, 2021). Professional guidelines currently recommend parents seek an evaluation from a medical or psychological professional if there are problems in functioning of concern to a parent and teacher. Additionally, there are treatment approaches with decades of research support behind them. We were therefore concerned that no treatment approaches were highlighted.
The treatments that work for behavioral challenges involve parents and teachers learning positive behavior supports to help the child be successful. This is because children with challenging behaviors end up receiving way more commands, demands, reprimands and other negative social interactions across the day with the people they interact with in the settings where they work and play. Effective treatment will turn this pattern around, where the adults set clear behavioral goals, provide specific feedback on whether goals are met, and positive consequences reward the child for meeting goals
We encourage parents who have behavioral concerns to the level noted by the parent in the advice column to seek an evaluation with their pediatricians or a mental health professional. We owe this to the child a fair shot at experiencing the everyday positive interactions other children may take for granted. We also owe it to the parents and educators who are working hard to support their child’s success.
We would like to refer parents to understood.org as a good starting point. Our Center for Children and Families of Western New York also has a number of free resources and videos for parents (ccf.fiu.edu/wny). Ultimately, for children who need this support, it is all our responsibility to work as hard as we have to, for as long as is necessary, to make sure every child has a chance to feel the joy of victory, the self-satisfaction of a hard-earned grade, and the pride of being a valued member of a group.
Gregory A. Fabiano, Ph.D., and Brittany M. Merrill, Ph.D., are with the Center for Children and Families of WNY in Buffalo.