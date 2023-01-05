Another Voice: Hector LaSalle is not fit to be chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals

Gov. Kathy Hochul has just nominated Hector LaSalle to be the next chief judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court. This is an enormously consequential appointment, as we can see from the fact that this court recently made the final decision on how our state would be redistricted.

LaSalle, who currently serves on one of the state’s intermediate appeals courts, is out of the mainstream of New York legal thinking. He should not be confirmed by the New York Senate.

Hochul has said that given the conservative tendency of the Supreme Court, it is essential that New York sustain its distinctive values. LaSalle will not do this. On the contrary, his legal thinking is in some ways similar to that of the conservative bloc on the Supreme Court. He will undermine New York values.

On abortion, when the New York City Council uncovered what appeared to be fraudulent practices by a “crisis pregnancy center,” the state attorney general launched an investigation. LaSalle intervened, hamstringing the investigation. He did not allow the AG to examine even the center’s promotional materials. His solicitude for the center suggests that he is not prepared to fully honor reproductive rights, which are now embedded in our state’s constitution.

Unions and their officials are protected by state law from lawsuits in state court stemming from their organizing activities. Our courts have consistently upheld this law. But LaSalle created a workaround. He allowed Cablevision to sue, for defamation, two officials at the union representing its workers, on the theory that they were being sued in their individual rather than union-official capacity, even though the allegedly defamatory statements related to issues between the union and the corporation. This decision was not only anti-labor, but also went beyond the constitutional role of the judiciary. In effect, LaSalle changed the law of the state, something only the Legislature is entitled to do.

Due process for defendants in criminal cases is also vulnerable under LaSalle’s decision-making. Our state, to its credit, has stringent rules about self-incrimination, probable cause for arrests, conditions attached to plea bargains, and many other subjects. Due process is not a technicality, but a guardian of liberty, protecting every one of us against unjust arrest or conviction. LaSalle, perhaps because his career has mostly been as a prosecutor, has shown himself willing to apply due process rules very loosely, giving police and prosecutors slack to which they are not entitled, and do not get from most New York judges.

LaSalle is not a middle-of-the-road judge, let alone a champion for New York’s values. He is not the right person to head our highest court. The State Senate should refuse to confirm him, after which the governor should nominate someone better.

Stephen Hart, Ph.D., is adjunct associate professor of sociology at the University at Buffalo.