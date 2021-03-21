Another Voice: HealthNow-Highmark deal shortchanges WNY

4) In 2018, Centene affiliated with Fidelis-New York State Catholic Health Care Plan. As a result of this, Fidelis transferred the proceeds of the sale, $3.1 billion, and created the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to address the health care needs of vulnerable New Yorkers.

It is estimated that BCBS currently may have as much as $700 million in reserves generated by customers in Western New York and New York State. It is unconscionable that HealthNow, our elected officials, and the State of New York did not work to ensure that these dollars be reallocated back into our community, particularly one that has significant health issues, and will instead be controlled by an out-of-state entity.

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated significant health care disparities for people of color, and vaccine acceptance is significantly lower in these communities due in part to mistrust, better understanding of these issues is imperative. This affiliation presents an opportunity for us to demonstrate a commitment to addressing health disparities. We cannot and should not continue the historic pattern of neglect and disinvestment in communities of color.

As a community, we need to do much better.

Robert D. Gioia is president of the John R. Oishei Foundation.