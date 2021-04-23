Another Voice: Health of New York depends on future immigration

The current humanitarian tragedy at the southern border was both predictable and avoidable, but the causes might not be what you think.

The recent increase in migrants is not new to the region. For decades, the border has been in a perpetual state of devastation in dire need of smart policy changes to meet the economic instability and natural disasters in the Americas. The increase in border activity occurs seasonally and is a direct result of pent-up demand due to harmful border policies.

These started in 2018 with the zero tolerance policy, followed by the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program in 2019, and then a complete border closure in 2020 veiled as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous administration’s harmful policies and deterioration of our legal immigration system made a bad situation worse and created a humanitarian calamity. But the roots of the problem date back years due to an antiquated asylum and refugee system that led to a backlog of more than 1 million cases in the U.S. immigration court system. The Biden-Harris administration can make things right by expanding capacity to process families and children at the border with dignity and respect and addressing the underlying issues increasing migration in the region.