Another Voice: Health of New York depends on future immigration

The current humanitarian tragedy at the southern border was both predictable and avoidable, but the causes might not be what you think.
The recent increase in migrants is not new to the region. For decades, the border has been in a perpetual state of devastation in dire need of smart policy changes to meet the economic instability and natural disasters in the Americas. The increase in border activity occurs seasonally and is a direct result of pent-up demand due to harmful border policies.
These started in 2018 with the zero tolerance policy, followed by the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program in 2019, and then a complete border closure in 2020 veiled as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The previous administration’s harmful policies and deterioration of our legal immigration system made a bad situation worse and created a humanitarian calamity. But the roots of the problem date back years due to an antiquated asylum and refugee system that led to a backlog of more than 1 million cases in the U.S. immigration court system. The Biden-Harris administration can make things right by expanding capacity to process families and children at the border with dignity and respect and addressing the underlying issues increasing migration in the region.
Solutions include strengthening other countries’ asylum systems, including allowing Central Americans to apply for refugee status in their home countries and establishing on-site processing. The U.S. should leverage regional partnerships to expand refugee protections throughout the Western Hemisphere, including understanding root causes of migration, investing in peace and democracy, committing a whole-of-society approach, and adopting humane, effective immigration and border management policies.
This would help alleviate the dangerous journeys families, individuals and children take to obtain social and economic security.
Rust-belt cities, in particular, have benefited from this in-migration, experiencing a significant economic boost from refugee resettlement and growth. Between 2006 and 2013, Buffalo’s foreign-born population increased by 95 percent, and it became known as one of the nation’s top locations for refugee resettlement. A 2016 Buffalo News analysis found that job growth and business starts in West Side neighborhoods populated by refugees exceeded countywide rates.
Under the previous administration, the number of refugees resettling in Buffalo and Erie County dropped significantly, depriving the region of federal dollars and hardworking individuals who want to provide a safe, secure life for themselves and their families. The Biden administration’s initial plan to maintain the historically low level of refugees allowed in the U.S. was a broken promise and misguided approach. The administration rightly changed course, and the President needs to stand by his pledge to increase the cap to 62,500 for this fiscal year.
The impact of this slowdown could be significant. The number of New York House seats on the chopping block during redistricting remains a variable. However, it’s indisputable that our state has grown far more slowly over the past decade than other parts of the nation.
In addressing today’s immigration challenges with viable and sensible solutions, New York stands to benefit and build upon our nation’s long-standing tradition of inclusion and opportunities for all. The health of our state and our country as a whole depends on it.
Eddie A. Taveras is New York State immigration director for FWD.us, a bipartisan advocacy group.