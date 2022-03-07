Another Voice: Health Department must activate safe staffing standards

I am a long-term care nurse at Terrace View Long Term Care, part of Erie County Medical Center. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit our community and health care facility hard, and front-line health care workers continue to struggle to provide our patients with the quality care they deserve.

On any given day, our emergency room has 40-60 patients waiting for care. Intensive care unit nurses are caring for two or three critically ill patients each, when they can safely care for only one or two.

The crisis has spilled over into long-term care. We are getting patients coming in quicker and sicker. We now function more like a hospital medical-surgical unit than a nursing home. We are constantly running between units, struggling just to get people’s basic needs met like feeding and bathing.

I have been a nurse for 30 years and in the medical profession for 40 years, and I have never seen conditions like this. Our daily nurse staffing is like the staffing we would have in a once-in-a-decade snowstorm. I am regularly doing the job of what four staff members used to do pre-Covid-19.