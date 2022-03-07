Another Voice: Health Department must activate safe staffing standards

I am a long-term care nurse at Terrace View Long Term Care, part of Erie County Medical Center. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit our community and health care facility hard, and front-line health care workers continue to struggle to provide our patients with the quality care they deserve.
On any given day, our emergency room has 40-60 patients waiting for care. Intensive care unit nurses are caring for two or three critically ill patients each, when they can safely care for only one or two.
The crisis has spilled over into long-term care. We are getting patients coming in quicker and sicker. We now function more like a hospital medical-surgical unit than a nursing home. We are constantly running between units, struggling just to get people’s basic needs met like feeding and bathing.
I have been a nurse for 30 years and in the medical profession for 40 years, and I have never seen conditions like this. Our daily nurse staffing is like the staffing we would have in a once-in-a-decade snowstorm. I am regularly doing the job of what four staff members used to do pre-Covid-19.
This is not just a problem on my unit, or at my facility. I talk to nurses in every corner of the state who say the same thing. I cannot help believing that what we see as front-line caregivers working to the point of exhaustion and despair, hospital administrators see as major cost savings.
I know my facility, like so many throughout New York, is not doing enough to hire the front-line health care staff needed to provide safe, quality care. Health care executives’ inept hiring practices and cries of a national nursing shortage are part of a manufactured crisis, where profits are prioritized over people’s lives.
After the first wave of Covid-19, my facility, like many others, laid off and furloughed front-line health care workers. At ECMC, our recruiters, trainers and HR staff who orient new hires were laid off. We saw no new staff for six months, while more and more health care workers left the bedside for safer working conditions. Right now, my health care facility is overwhelmed with patients, but critically understaffed. We have hundreds of unfilled nurse and caregiver positions.
This is an unsustainable and unsafe model of health care at any time, but especially during a pandemic. Health care workers need policymakers to rise to the challenge to protect front-line heroes and our patients. We have ample evidence that left to their own devices, hospital administrators are not going to do it on their own.
A new safe staffing law passed in 2021 was supposed to ensure critically ill patients had enough caregivers. But instead of activating this regulation, the New York State Department of Health has sat on it, while hospital executives plead to delay and dodge accountability for meeting safe standards of care.
The DOH needs to activate safe staffing standards for ICU/critical care settings now and secure funding that allows hospitals and nursing homes to improve staffing and ensure safe patient care.
Steven Bailey is a registered nurse and Western New York regional director of the New York State Nurses Association.
