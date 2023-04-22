For the majority of my life, from Buffalo to Brooklyn, I’ve been walking over dead bodies. Every day, 17 New Yorkers are lost to the same crisis: preventable overdose. Each person we lose has their own story, their own loved ones and their own past. But until New York State takes action to combat these preventable deaths, I fear they will all just become more statistics.

I’ve seen people die in cold places alone because they had nowhere else to safely use, and it breaks my heart. What’s worse, the proven solutions that meet people where they’re at are right in front of us – New York just lacks the political courage to take action. I’ve seen firsthand how extensive the overdose crisis here is in my area. No community is immune to our overdose crisis, and we need our state leaders to pass legislation that authorize overdose prevention centers across the entire state, as soon as possible.

This fight is more than politics for me – it’s personal. My drug use began as a teenager, and I used drugs to get away from the traumas of my own life, including witnessing several of my friends and family die from overdoses. Harm reduction programs saved my life, and now I work to give other users the same opportunities that kept me alive. I have been a peer with a harm reduction program in Buffalo for more than a decade, doing outreach within various neighborhoods around Buffalo twice a week. Sometimes I spend the day cleaning syringe litter in local parks; other days I give sterile syringes and information to people so that they can more safely use their drugs.

The reality of harm reduction is there’s only so much we can do on our own. Unfortunately, our state policies are rooted in the failed War on Drugs. There’s no better example of policy getting in the way of lifesaving work than opposition to overdose prevention centers.

Overdose prevention centers (OPCs) are controlled health care settings where people can more safely use pre-obtained drugs under clinical supervision and receive health care, counseling and referrals to health and social services, including addiction treatment. New York City allowed the first two OPCs in the nation to operate, run by the nonprofit organization OnPoint. To date, more than 700 lives were saved without a single fatal overdose, while also connecting participants to wraparound services with care and compassion as the foundation of their work.

But right now, OPCs are not authorized to operate anywhere else in the state. This isn’t a question of need – I bear witness each day to the need for support, safety and resources for people who use drugs. It’s our policies, and by default, our politicians that are standing in the way of making these lifesaving services accessible to more New Yorkers. It’s our governor, from our very own city, who is turning her back on people who use drugs and need help.

As a VOCAL-NY Users Union Leader, I have been tirelessly working to see OPCs a reality here in Buffalo. Frankly, the lack of response that I’ve seen from Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers is killing New Yorkers. The overdose crisis in New York State has been unacceptably breaking records for the last two years; more than 6,000 have died due to a preventable overdose in 2021 alone. Truly, our state has passed the point of return – we’ve run out of time.

Gov. Hochul has the responsibility to protect the lives of every New Yorker, including people who society has deemed unimportant and disposable. With an executive order authorizing OPCs statewide, the governor could save lives and become a leader in the movement.

Many people use drugs for many reasons, but they all deserve to stay alive.

James Hill is a Buffalo resident and harm reduction advocate.