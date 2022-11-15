Another Voice: Hamburg welcomes all and is committed to diversity and inclusion

Sometimes the few who push for their extreme agendas get more media attention in a community than the many who seek to improve it. We believe this is the case with the Nov. 3 News editorial titled “Extremism in Hamburg,” which highlights the efforts of 14 parents who attempted to have the superintendents removed because of Covid policies.

Some of them are now trying to ban certain books that contain educational content regarding race and gender from Hamburg schools. Their attempt to remove district administration failed and the administrations are dealing with the parents respectfully but effectively by not allowing them to dictate students’ curriculum or what is in Hamburg libraries.

Contrast this with the greater number of families, public officials, teachers, students, business owners and others who support inclusion, embrace diversity and promote a welcoming atmosphere. For example, over the past three years, a town-sponsored committee was created called the Hamburg Coalition for Equity and Inclusion; it includes residents, parents and students. This organization of diverse community stakeholders, with relevant personal and professional experiences, is committed to positive change.

The committee reflects on how our community is handling issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as takes personal inventories on our own biases. Further, we have reached out to gain knowledge and understanding on the issues that affect our community and those in neighboring towns.

To increase Hamburg’s capacity to become more welcoming and inclusive, we have sponsored monthly events that have featured Black history, women’s history, Asian and Pacific Islander culture, LGBTQ pride, Native American heritage, Hispanic heritage and mental health.

Along with that, we have helped bring awareness to Americans with intellectual and developmental disabilities by sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Crip Camp: Disability Revolution,” and sponsored a “Meet and Eat” event that was presented by the National Federation of Just Communities.

Lastly, we have sponsored coffee meetups and monthly book club discussions on diversity and equity issues.

Our vision and mission: An inclusive Hamburg that aims to identify and address unmet needs, support growth opportunities and promote a welcoming atmosphere here in Hamburg through advocacy, resource sharing and diverse partnerships in the community.

The village of Hamburg has also formed a stakeholder group called Village Engaged. It has a mission to build and maintain a community where all feel welcome to thrive using age-old tools of connection and compassion. See Village Engaged for more information.

Getting our community talking about racial justice and the importance of diversity and inclusion is crucial to creating a welcoming and friendly climate where everyone can feel safe and thrive. Hamburg is talking action to live up to its motto, the “Town that Friendship Built,” but know we have a lot of work to do.

Karen Hoak is Councilwoman, Hamburg Town Council; Max Donatelli is a family advocate for people with developmental disabilities and founding member, Hamburg Coalition of Equity and Inclusion.