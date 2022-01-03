Another Voice: Haiti’s fragility reminds us of our interdependence

Haiti’s 2010 earthquake devastated Port-au-Prince and the surrounding areas. Mainstream media flashed images of lifeless children in school uniforms stacked in pickup trucks, sites of leveled homes and displaced villagers. News accounts reported victims’ emergency amputations performed with crude materials. Many of us witnessed real-time pleas on social media to rescue friends last heard from through digital messaging while buried in cinderblock ruble under neighborhood landmarks. Messages continued until oxygen or cellphone power waned.

January 2020 was noteworthy for the first confirmed Covid-19 case identified in the U.S., in Washington State on Jan. 21. More than 50 variants of concern have emerged since. We’ve endured this pandemic as an ongoing reminder of our vulnerabilities in an insecure, changing environment. We’ve felt disruption, loss, grief. We suffer pandemic stress. Yet different countries and communities face disparate impacts.

Haiti represents a hungry and abandoned global South. From 2000-2019, along with the hemisphere’s highest population density and the second-largest global food-deficit per-capita, the World Food Program ranked Haiti as third among countries most affected by extreme weather events. Alas, another catastrophic earthquake struck Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021.