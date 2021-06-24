Another Voice: Guantanamo must be closed, its architects tried in a court of law

It is long past the time the Guantanamo Bay prison be closed. Based on our country’s values it should never have been opened. The 9/11 Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, all relatives of victims who died in 9/11, said it is incomprehensible to them that it still exists 20 years after it was opened and is an embarrassment to our country.

A letter to former President Barack Obama from 49 generals and admirals said, “Closing Guantanamo will make Americans more secure and remind the world that we are prepared to live by the rule of law and values we cherish.” Lincoln, in his Gettysburg address, asked us to dedicate ourselves to these values in order to maintain an example for the world that a nation based on democracy and freedom, “ … shall not perish from the earth.”

Washington and Lincoln opposed torture. It is a violation of the UN Convention Against Torture, a treaty the U.S. ratified in 1994. It is also a violation of U.S. law.