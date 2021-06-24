Another Voice: Guantanamo must be closed, its architects tried in a court of law

It is long past the time the Guantanamo Bay prison be closed. Based on our country’s values it should never have been opened. The 9/11 Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, all relatives of victims who died in 9/11, said it is incomprehensible to them that it still exists 20 years after it was opened and is an embarrassment to our country.
A letter to former President Barack Obama from 49 generals and admirals said, “Closing Guantanamo will make Americans more secure and remind the world that we are prepared to live by the rule of law and values we cherish.” Lincoln, in his Gettysburg address, asked us to dedicate ourselves to these values in order to maintain an example for the world that a nation based on democracy and freedom, “ … shall not perish from the earth.”
Washington and Lincoln opposed torture. It is a violation of the UN Convention Against Torture, a treaty the U.S. ratified in 1994. It is also a violation of U.S. law.
Guantanamo was founded on purposeful lies – “the worst of the worst” – to instill fear to win citizens’ votes in the 2004 election, as it did. It is a desecration of Lincoln’s hopes. Former Col. Lawrence Wilkerson said senior officers in Iraq knew many of the men sold to the U.S. for about $5,000 each with no corroborating evidence were innocent bystanders turned in to settle local scores, for tribal reasons, or to make money. When we now hear the almost always lie, a prisoner is “too dangerous to release” most of us imagine a malicious, violent person while over 98% of the men were innocent.
The Senate Intelligence Committee Report found the only information obtained from prisoners was false in order to end their torture. It has cost U.S. taxpayers $6 billion and counting.
Guantanamo has without question been a gift to terrorist organization’s recruitment efforts.
On June 26, 2003, the annual UN International Day of Support for Victims of Torture, while the United States was torturing at Guantanamo and at an estimated 95 sites in 30 countries (“black sites”) George W Bush said: “The United States is committed to the international worldwide elimination of torture and are leading the fight by example.” He called all law-abiding nations to investigate, punish and prevent torture.
If we are to remain dedicated to Lincoln’s hopes, Guantanamo must be closed and reparations made to the innocent prisoners and the families of the nine men who died at Guantanamo and at “black sites,” some strongly suspected under torture. If we are to be truly dedicated to the rule of law, we must hold accountable in a court of law those who illegally and immorally created Guantanamo.
Thomas Casey is local coordinator of Pax Christi WNY and a member of Witness Against Torture’s core planning team.