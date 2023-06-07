My 2-year-old granddaughter Raelynn Rosemary Huber loved Minnie Mouse and the color pink. She had a beautiful, whimsical soul, which was deemed worthless by the State of New York.

Raelynn was killed by a reckless driver, while my daughter Kathlyn was driving her and her infant sister almost a year ago . While I am incredibly thankful that her mother and sister survived the crash, our world was changed forever.

When you lose someone you love, especially a child, at the fault of someone else, you want justice. But we quickly found out that justice would not come. In New York, in wrongful death cases, the decedent’s life is valued by how much money they were making at the time of their death. At 2 years old, my granddaughter had no income to speak of and, for that reason, her life was not valued under the current wrongful death law.

It is impossible to describe the pain of losing a child, especially one who had so much to look forward to, and to then be told her life was valueless because of some antiquated, 175-year-old law.

For the past year, I have made it my mission to educate lawmakers about the need to amend this outdated law, which arbitrarily values one’s life based on their pecuniary loss, urging them to pass the Grieving Families Act. This legislation would allow for the consideration of emotional loss when valuing the lives of loved ones who have died due to a reckless or negligent act, and it would allow recovery by close family members. My involvement in pushing this legislation forward even inspired me to run for Niagara County Legislature, in the 13th District, to help the people in my community.

It is my hope that the bill will pass both legislative houses this session, as it did last session, with overwhelming bipartisan support on both sides of the aisle. But unlike last year, we need Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the bill to bring justice to countless families across the state, just like mine, who were told their children’s lives are worthless.

I know the governor understands the loving relationship between a grandparent and their grandchild, so I am asking her to consider my grief, as well as my family’s, and sign the Grieving Families Act into lawto show that my forever 2-year-old Raelynn’s life held value.

Nothing will make our loss less painful, but I know that for myself and countless others the passing this law will show we are being heard and our pain is recognized, and will hopefully deter people from making reckless, life-threatening decisions in the future.