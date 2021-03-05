Another Voice: Green hydrogen has economic and security advantages

Hydrogen should be part of our energy future. The hydrogen plant to be built by Plug Power in Alabama, N.Y., described in a recent Buffalo News article is one step in the right direction. Building more such facilities will make for a strong economy while benefiting the environment.

A critical part of this is synergy with alternative energy. Together with solar, wind and hydroelectric power, hydrogen provides a homegrown American energy industry. No single source can meet all our needs. But coupled with these clean renewable sources, hydrogen solves many problems.

Sunshine is not always available, and the wind does not always blow. Batteries can store energy, but are expensive, bulky and sources of pollution. Most batteries today are imported. They rely on scarce materials that are rare in the United States. Many come from countries of questionable future reliability.

Hydrogen comes from water, which is easily available. Until recently, the process involved fossil fuels and was dirty and expensive. With the cost of nonpolluting alternative energy coming down, generation of hydrogen is clean and economical. Produced this way, it is called “green hydrogen.” It involves minimal pollution, and when burned for energy, forms water. This hydrogen can be stored for use when darkness and calm winds prevail, reducing reliance on batteries.