Another Voice: Green hydrogen has economic and security advantages

Hydrogen should be part of our energy future. The hydrogen plant to be built by Plug Power in Alabama, N.Y., described in a recent Buffalo News article is one step in the right direction. Building more such facilities will make for a strong economy while benefiting the environment.
A critical part of this is synergy with alternative energy. Together with solar, wind and hydroelectric power, hydrogen provides a homegrown American energy industry. No single source can meet all our needs. But coupled with these clean renewable sources, hydrogen solves many problems.
Sunshine is not always available, and the wind does not always blow. Batteries can store energy, but are expensive, bulky and sources of pollution. Most batteries today are imported. They rely on scarce materials that are rare in the United States. Many come from countries of questionable future reliability.
Hydrogen comes from water, which is easily available. Until recently, the process involved fossil fuels and was dirty and expensive. With the cost of nonpolluting alternative energy coming down, generation of hydrogen is clean and economical. Produced this way, it is called “green hydrogen.” It involves minimal pollution, and when burned for energy, forms water. This hydrogen can be stored for use when darkness and calm winds prevail, reducing reliance on batteries.
Hydrogen fuel cells already power some vehicles. Using hydrogen from wind, solar or hydro produces no carbon dioxide or methane. The environmental advantages are clear.
The national security and economic benefits may be more important. Energy independence is a critical part of keeping the country strong. The more we rely on imported sources, the more vulnerable we are. Coupling hydrogen with solar and wind reduces need for foreign supplies.
The economic benefits are plentiful. Building and maintaining the infrastructure required generates more than energy; many jobs will be necessary as well. Production plants must be built, staffed and maintained. The same for storage facilities. A convenient distribution network is required. Yes, there will be some jobs shuffled in the transition from fossil fuels. But the skills required for new jobs with hydrogen are similar and should be good replacements.
Educating the public is necessary. This technology has nothing in common with hydrogen bombs. There is no radioactivity involved. Hydrogen is inflammable, but so are natural gas and gasoline, which have been used safely for decades. No matter what your view of climate change is, you should support research and development of hydrogen as a matter of supporting national security and the economy.
Larry Beanan of Tonawanda is a retired adjunct chemistry professor.