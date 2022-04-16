Another Voice: Green energy projects will reward New Yorkers

The makeup of energy is changing, in New York, across the United States and across the globe. We are entering a groundswell movement from traditional fossil fuels to more renewable energy resources for varied reasons.

In New York, not long ago, the state enacted the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which set requirements to achieve 70% of the state’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030 and to achieve 100% zero emissions electricity by 2040, among other critical metrics.

Because the necessary changes to meet these goals are so vast, the legislation also includes many requirements that will benefit the communities, citizens and workers that will be impacted by the transition.

A significant initiative by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority known as Tier 4, to deliver wind, solar and hydro from upstate New York and Canada to New York City, is underway. The projects contracted under Tier 4, Clean Path NY and the Champlain Hudson Power Express, are now being evaluated by New York’s Public Service Commission for contract approval.

While these projects will present a cost to all New York electricity customers (roughly $2 per month), the return on investment will be vast. The benefits of these projects will include around 10,000 good-paying, family-sustaining jobs under project labor agreements during construction of the projects. The overall estimated economic impact is $8.2 billion.

Additionally there will be tens of thousands of indirect jobs through the supply chain for the projects, along with those at restaurants, equipment supplies companies and every other conceivable local business across the state. The projects will result in approximately $460 million in community benefit funds to create pathways to green energy careers, support public health, advance capital improvement projects, realize habitat restoration and improve the environmental footprint of buildings in disadvantaged communities.

Additionally, and of significant importance to the IBEW and other workers in traditional and fossil fuel industries, NYSERDA is committed to fostering a “just transition” of existing workers into new industries as the transition moves forward. This is an important effort to help protect existing workers and the families of New York in the energy transition.

These transformational green infrastructure and electric generation projects are a big deal. They will help to increase resiliency and reliability of the state’s power grid and generate an expected 18 million megawatt-hours of clean energy per year, or almost 12% of New York State’s annual electric consumption. That represents a large step toward leaner air we all want. Every change has a cost, but the long-term benefits of the Tier 4 initiative will be great.

Edwin Hill Jr. is a business development representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.