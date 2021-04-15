Another Voice: Green energy burden imposed on rural New Yorkers

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s plan for large-scale renewables is industrializing rural communities in violation of land use plans focused on preserving rural amenities and wildlife habitat. Permanent jobs created are few, and complex noises, spoliation of the night sky with dozens of elevated blinking red FAA warning lights, shadow flicker and the fragmentation of forested lands are seen by rural communities as the wrong kind of development.
Only very modest progress can be made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions with large-scale renewables. New York’s electric system is not able to transport electricity generated upstate by renewables to downstate areas. Even if they could, large-scale renewables produce only 20% to 30% of their rated or design capacity, their ability to displace polluting sources declines over time, they require large areas of land, and they cannot be utilized by the electric grid without backup power from fossil fuels.
Prioritizing such projects prejudices other emissions-reducing measures and technologies in other categories that would not cause comparable environmental damage, but could be more effective at reducing emissions.
Picking winning technologies at the beginning of what will be a long-term energy transition is unlikely to be effective. Wind or solar still requires more public investment than any other form of energy, including tax subsidies, direct subsidies, loan guarantees, purchase obligations, and long-term contracting requirements such as renewable energy credits.
The ability of renewables to become “competitive” with fossil fuels depends on these out-of-market supports. The most technologically difficult and costly way to decarbonize the electric sector is to support megacities with large rural areas capable of supporting large-scale renewables. But this is the path the Cuomo administration is taking.
Intermittent renewables, dependent on the weather, cannot supply electricity on demand. But that’s what the grid requires. It’s what nuclear power, hydropower and fossil fuels do. Adding more unreliable renewables makes maintaining a reliable electric system more and more difficult, and more costly.
There is little discussion in the policy debate about the costs of intermittency associated with reliable integration of renewables. Battery storage, a new emphasis, does not help. There is no battery technology capable of providing grid-scale electricity for more than an hour without another layer of substantial cost.
If every town in New York supported 150 acres of solar farms, in manageable smaller projects, New York would achieve its mandated renewable energy goals with solar alone. But the state administration is exempting state siting of projects each with thousands of acres, from any environmental impacts review. Should we be degrading the environment for speculative environmental benefits of large-scale renewables?
Gary A. Abraham is an attorney in Great Valley specializing in state and local government, land use and environmental law.