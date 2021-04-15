Another Voice: Green energy burden imposed on rural New Yorkers

The ability of renewables to become “competitive” with fossil fuels depends on these out-of-market supports. The most technologically difficult and costly way to decarbonize the electric sector is to support megacities with large rural areas capable of supporting large-scale renewables. But this is the path the Cuomo administration is taking.

Intermittent renewables, dependent on the weather, cannot supply electricity on demand. But that’s what the grid requires. It’s what nuclear power, hydropower and fossil fuels do. Adding more unreliable renewables makes maintaining a reliable electric system more and more difficult, and more costly.

There is little discussion in the policy debate about the costs of intermittency associated with reliable integration of renewables. Battery storage, a new emphasis, does not help. There is no battery technology capable of providing grid-scale electricity for more than an hour without another layer of substantial cost.

If every town in New York supported 150 acres of solar farms, in manageable smaller projects, New York would achieve its mandated renewable energy goals with solar alone. But the state administration is exempting state siting of projects each with thousands of acres, from any environmental impacts review. Should we be degrading the environment for speculative environmental benefits of large-scale renewables?

Gary A. Abraham is an attorney in Great Valley specializing in state and local government, land use and environmental law.