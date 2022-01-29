Another Voice: Great Northern grain elevator must not fall to demolition by neglect

I was disappointed to read the recent Another Voice column in The News written by Tedd Kruse, the president of ADM’s Milling Division, about the Great Northern grain elevator and why it must be immediately demolished.

What Kruse described in his letter is something our region has seen far too much of in the past regarding historically significant structures, which is demolition by neglect.

Demolition by neglect occurs when a property owner abstains from being a responsible owner, refuses to undertake preventative maintenance or reasonable improvements for years and even decades and then makes the case that the building is “too far gone” and a danger to public health. This is the definition of what Archer Daniels Midland has done through its irresponsible ownership of the Great Northern over three decades.

To emphasize his point that the Great Northern is too far gone, Kruse cited a piece of steel sheeting on the roof that recently fell, potentially injuring an employee. I am sure that is true, but not as a result of the wind event that recently damaged the structure, but a consequence of ADM’s refusal to maintain that steel roof sheeting over the last 30 years.