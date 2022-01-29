Another Voice: Great Northern grain elevator must not fall to demolition by neglect

I was disappointed to read the recent Another Voice column in The News written by Tedd Kruse, the president of ADM’s Milling Division, about the Great Northern grain elevator and why it must be immediately demolished.
What Kruse described in his letter is something our region has seen far too much of in the past regarding historically significant structures, which is demolition by neglect.
Demolition by neglect occurs when a property owner abstains from being a responsible owner, refuses to undertake preventative maintenance or reasonable improvements for years and even decades and then makes the case that the building is “too far gone” and a danger to public health. This is the definition of what Archer Daniels Midland has done through its irresponsible ownership of the Great Northern over three decades.
To emphasize his point that the Great Northern is too far gone, Kruse cited a piece of steel sheeting on the roof that recently fell, potentially injuring an employee. I am sure that is true, but not as a result of the wind event that recently damaged the structure, but a consequence of ADM’s refusal to maintain that steel roof sheeting over the last 30 years.
Unfortunately for ADM, our region no longer just blindly accepts “demolition by neglect.” We have a newfound ethos of pride for our region and our rich history – that includes the Great Northern. The community will not passively watch as this structure is pulverized into a parking lot. When ADM purchased the Great Northern it had an obligation to properly maintain it, which it did not. It is time the company fulfills its obligation to treat the Great Northern and our region with the respect they deserve.
The Great Northern is the last remaining brick-enclosed grain elevator in the entire world and it resides here in Buffalo. It was the precursor to the concrete elevators ubiquitous in the grain trade.
This innovation was the catalyst to the rise of our region to become the powerhouse of transport of agricultural goods throughout the country and the world. This is a story that should be told and shown to future generations, which is why the preservation of the Great Northern is so important.
In lieu of court battles and long-term community animosity, I urge ADM to pivot. Work in partnership with the community to seize this crisis moment to give the Great Northern purpose for another 125 years – as a living legacy of our region’s rich heritage and our unique role in building up our great nation.
The preservation community and private developers want to be true partners in this effort and significant federal and state tax credits are available to offset costs. Now is the time – I urge ADM to accept the community’s offer.
Rep. Chris Jacobs represents the 27th District of New York. Jacobs is also the founder of Avalon Development, which has redeveloped historic structures in the region.