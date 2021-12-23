Another Voice: Great Northern grain elevator must be saved

Archer Daniels Midland, one of the richest corporations in the United States, is attempting to demolish Buffalo’s historic Great Northern grain elevator. If that’s not absurd enough, the demolition is proposed at the same time the city celebrates the prominent role local landmarks play in Guillermo del Toro’s new movie, “Nightmare Alley.”
Talk about nightmares. How on earth could the city issue an emergency demolition order for such an important building?
The Great Northern is perhaps the city’s most historic structure still standing. As most people know, Buffalo is where the grain elevator was invented. And the grain milling industry helped catapult the city to its greatness.
But the value of the Great Northern exceeds its historic significance. My research and design work focuses on America’s “Legacy Cities,” the once great manufacturing centers like Buffalo. One of the greatest assets these cities have (Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cleveland are very similar) is their irreplaceable infrastructure: tree-lined streets, dense neighborhoods, museums, parks and buildings that provide each city its unique character.
Increasingly, authentic places such as Buffalo attract visitors, new residents and investment.
Many of us are familiar with Buffalo’s legacy of monumental architecture by H.H. Richardson, Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Sullivan. These buildings, along with the city’s Olmsted park system, are obviously important. But other cities have similar examples.
Buffalo is the only city in the country with something of the quality and prominence of the Great Northern. It is the only local example and the sole surviving "brick box" working house elevator in North America.
As far as the structure goes, I’m confident it can be saved. I’ve worked on the rehabilitation of many masonry buildings. The Great Northern’s design and structure make it a unique and very strong building. I see no reason why the wind damage can’t be successfully repaired.
It would be an act of monumental recklessness to demolish the Great Northern. In fact, it would recall another huge mistake: the Larkin Building demolition.
If I’ve learned anything from more than 30 years studying post-industrial cities (in addition to being a licensed architect, I’m a certified city planner and I teach urban design), it’s that their future depends, to a large degree, on how well they leverage assets such as the Great Northern.
Luckily for the city, Douglas Jemal gets it. He’s been leveraging Buffalo’s historic assets for several years now. He is well poised to implement a development plan to save the Great Northern.
I support Jemal, along with the Campaign for Greater Buffalo and others who are working to save the building. But they shouldn’t have to do it alone. I encourage all parties and all people who love Buffalo, as I do, to work together to save the Great Northern. It is simply irreplaceable.
Michael Di Pasquale is an extension assistant professor in the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning.