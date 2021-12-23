Another Voice: Great Northern grain elevator must be saved

Buffalo is the only city in the country with something of the quality and prominence of the Great Northern. It is the only local example and the sole surviving "brick box" working house elevator in North America.

As far as the structure goes, I’m confident it can be saved. I’ve worked on the rehabilitation of many masonry buildings. The Great Northern’s design and structure make it a unique and very strong building. I see no reason why the wind damage can’t be successfully repaired.

It would be an act of monumental recklessness to demolish the Great Northern. In fact, it would recall another huge mistake: the Larkin Building demolition.

If I’ve learned anything from more than 30 years studying post-industrial cities (in addition to being a licensed architect, I’m a certified city planner and I teach urban design), it’s that their future depends, to a large degree, on how well they leverage assets such as the Great Northern.

Luckily for the city, Douglas Jemal gets it. He’s been leveraging Buffalo’s historic assets for several years now. He is well poised to implement a development plan to save the Great Northern.

I support Jemal, along with the Campaign for Greater Buffalo and others who are working to save the building. But they shouldn’t have to do it alone. I encourage all parties and all people who love Buffalo, as I do, to work together to save the Great Northern. It is simply irreplaceable.

Michael Di Pasquale is an extension assistant professor in the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning.