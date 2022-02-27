Another Voice: Great Northern case forces city to refocus on landmarks

The highly publicized Great Northern grain elevator case has exposed a weakness in municipal governance that is not unique to Buffalo. The issue is pervasive across the country.

What is abundantly clear is that most municipalities either can’t, or fail to, find the regulatory solutions necessary to prevent these local landmarks from landing on packed legal dockets, consequently causing divisive community fights.

The municipal agency charged with the maintenance of properties, property owners, historic preservationists, the community and the courts must do a highly delicate balancing act.

When disputes of this magnitude are illuminated, we tend to see only a small portion of the overall issue. I believe that with a clear focus and critical analysis of this case, Buffalo has an unprecedented opportunity to take major strides worthy of emulation in the areas of property maintenance, code compliance, demolition and historic preservation. This is the catalyst needed for the change that’s two decades overdue. Action in this direction should not change, no matter the pending legal outcome.