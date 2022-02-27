Another Voice: Great Northern case forces city to refocus on landmarks

The highly publicized Great Northern grain elevator case has exposed a weakness in municipal governance that is not unique to Buffalo. The issue is pervasive across the country.
What is abundantly clear is that most municipalities either can’t, or fail to, find the regulatory solutions necessary to prevent these local landmarks from landing on packed legal dockets, consequently causing divisive community fights.
The municipal agency charged with the maintenance of properties, property owners, historic preservationists, the community and the courts must do a highly delicate balancing act.
When disputes of this magnitude are illuminated, we tend to see only a small portion of the overall issue. I believe that with a clear focus and critical analysis of this case, Buffalo has an unprecedented opportunity to take major strides worthy of emulation in the areas of property maintenance, code compliance, demolition and historic preservation. This is the catalyst needed for the change that’s two decades overdue. Action in this direction should not change, no matter the pending legal outcome.
We should also keep in mind how integral the Department of Permit and Inspection Services is to the safe, sustainable development of the City of Buffalo. They handle oversight and compliance on items inclusive of complex plan reviews, licenses, multi-use dwellings, electrical inspections and demolitions.
This department’s important duties demand that each full-time position be filled. Inadequate staffing can have dire environmental consequences, resulting in structural failure and possibly building collapse.
We need to commend the Buffalo Common Council for proposing a sustainable solution supported by the Brown administration that will help prevent future occurrences and promote collaboration and cooperation. The Common Council’s ordinance will require mandated inspections every three years.
All interests should be appeased by this important legislation. The leadership of the Permit and Inspection department has committed to using industry standard best practices to safely conduct inspections of façade elevations and areas with limited accessibility.
The legislative body and the executive branch should use the Great Northern case as a catalyst for implementing and supporting major changes in municipal regulatory procedures. Moreover, it will serve as a clarion call to the Buffalo community that we are moving forward with a new sense of urgency.
J. Gregory Love is a former deputy commissioner in code enforcement in Baltimore and a former deputy commissioner in the City of Buffalo Fire Department.