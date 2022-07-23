Another Voice: Great literature demonstrates the power of civil debate

I marvel at the science and technology that made the mission of the James Webb Space Telescope possible – an achievement that should assure us that America is still at the top of its game.

At the same time, I think we need to pay as much attention to older tools and skills that may help us become a “more perfect union.” One of these tools is the art of writing and the enduring achievements of literature.

America is now at a tipping point. Great oppositional forces are abroad in the land that can rip us apart, in a neo-Civil War: red states vs. blue, aroused liberal vs. inflamed conservatives, the wave of the future vs. the riptide of the past, individual fantasies vs. a dream of a harmonious community.

Literature enables us to probe our inner and social spaces. It illustrates the devastating damage of radical conflict: the power of the state over individual freedom (George Orwell’s “1984”); a father’s ambitions vs. a son’s needs (Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman”); cooperation vs. competition (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”); and faithfulness to tradition vs. demands of the law (Sophocles’ “Antigone”).

Humankind is divided at many levels. We turn out to be two-sided whether those sides are understood as Freud’s “love and aggression,” Ayn Rand’s “The Virtues of Selfishness,” the Franciscan ethos of brotherhood or left and right brain (limbic system and higher cortical functions).

The list is long, and there are many versions of “doubleness,” adding to our understanding of human nature. We are at risk as individuals and a society when one side tries to negate the other, when some books are certified as official and others labeled subversive and when one model of human behavior tries to delete all the others.

My best classes in the University at Buffalo’s Department of English over many decades (1967-2010) were ones in which the complexities of our existence were debated and, sometimes, a middle ground, if not a golden mean, was agreed upon. A conversation between opposed positions is the foundation of a meaningful education and basis of a stable society. Each side’s argument becomes more useful by responding to alleged weaknesses and errors in its claims.

Much the same is true of creative writing. I never submit something for publication without first subjecting it to the scrutiny of a well-known poet-friend. After I recover from his assaults upon my literary ego, I’m able to improve the work.

We need to listen to the other side with respect.

Howard Wolf is emeritus professor and senior fellow in the Department of English at the University at Buffalo and the author of several books and many published essays.