Another Voice: Governor’s signature needed to help New Yorkers with autism

Others suffer, too. For example: Strategies used by behavior analysts are the leading evidence-based interventions for helping people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Unfortunately, this may lead to more people with ADHD being medicated in New York and not being able to receive behavioral treatment from a competent licensed behavior analyst.

Our colleagues and I have established a successful program in behavior analysis at Daemen College in Amherst. As faculty experts, we get many calls from school districts, agencies and organizations that serve individuals with a variety of needs, not just autism, to provide behavioral assessment, intervention and training to staff.

They call because of our ability to help others build skills, which can also potentially reduce the need for medication for a range of conditions.

But, in many cases, we cannot help.

We are also unable to involve our students in helping with these real needs because of the restriction on our scope of practice.

They are the next generation of treatment providers, and yet the state makes it difficult for them to receive the full range of their education. Making A-3523A law would change that.

Vicki Madaus Knapp, Ph.D., is chairwoman of the Department of Applied Behavior Analysis, and Deborah A. Napolitano, Ph.D., associate professor of behavior analysis, at Daemen College.