Another Voice: Governor’s signature needed to help New Yorkers with autism

There is a bill on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk that can help improve the treatment of thousands of people with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities in New York State, at almost no cost.
While the bill passed the Senate and Assembly unanimously, it will need the governor’s signature by Dec. 31 to avoid a pocket veto.
A-3523A would open the state to highly trained professionals in behavior analysis who currently do not pursue licensure in New York due to unnecessary and outdated restrictions.
Signing this bill would save New York from an embarrassing national distinction: Of the 33 states in the U.S. that have a license for behavior analysis, only New York restricts that license to a single diagnosis – autism.
In other states, behavior analysts have no such restrictions and can draw on the range of their education and skills.
As a result, New York faces a severe shortage of behavior analysts. There are simply more opportunities elsewhere for these professionals with highly specialized training. As it stands, so few behavior analysts work in New York State that our autism population is also underserved. With the prevalence of autism growing – recently estimated to affect one in 44 boys, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the current severe lack of essential providers in the state should trouble everyone.
Others suffer, too. For example: Strategies used by behavior analysts are the leading evidence-based interventions for helping people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Unfortunately, this may lead to more people with ADHD being medicated in New York and not being able to receive behavioral treatment from a competent licensed behavior analyst.
Our colleagues and I have established a successful program in behavior analysis at Daemen College in Amherst. As faculty experts, we get many calls from school districts, agencies and organizations that serve individuals with a variety of needs, not just autism, to provide behavioral assessment, intervention and training to staff.
They call because of our ability to help others build skills, which can also potentially reduce the need for medication for a range of conditions.
But, in many cases, we cannot help.
We are also unable to involve our students in helping with these real needs because of the restriction on our scope of practice.
They are the next generation of treatment providers, and yet the state makes it difficult for them to receive the full range of their education. Making A-3523A law would change that.
Vicki Madaus Knapp, Ph.D., is chairwoman of the Department of Applied Behavior Analysis, and Deborah A. Napolitano, Ph.D., associate professor of behavior analysis, at Daemen College.