Another Voice: Gov. Hochul should stop gouging poor adults who smoke

In her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) was met with resounding applause as she declared that the state of New York will “not be raising income taxes this year.” Unfortunately, in her State of the State book, Hochul revealed that she does want to raise taxes on people who smoke, as well as restrict the sales of all flavored tobacco products.

The New York State Assembly should be wary as youth use of tobacco products is at record lows and taxes disproportionately harm lower-income persons while failing to significantly reduce smoking rates.

Hochul is calling for a $1-per-pack increase, which would bring the state excise tax to $5.35 per pack. She also wants to “expand upon the State’s ban on the sales of flavored vaping products by prohibiting the sale of all products.”

There is no need for a flavored tobacco ban because e-cigarettes are already banned in the Empire State. In 2022, 9.4% of youth reported using a vapor product in the past month – a more than 50% decrease from 2019’s 20%. Youth use of traditional tobacco products is at record lows. In 2022, 1.9% of youth reported smoking a cigar, 1.6% reported smoking a combustible cigarette and 1.3% reported using smokeless tobacco.

While the governor doesn’t want to harm New Yorkers through increased income taxes, she has no issue with harming people who happen to smoke with even higher excise taxes.

In 2021, among all New York adults earning less than $25,000 a year, 20.4% were currently smoking, compared to only 6.4% of adults who earned $50,000 or more. Among New Yorkers with less than a high school education, 19.2% were smoking, compared to only 5.7% of college graduates.

Moreover, the last state excise tax increase failed to significantly reduce smoking rates among these adults. In 2010, the state increased the cigarette tax by $1.60 to $4.35 per pack. Between 2010 and 2021, smoking rates among New Yorkers earning $25,000 or less decreased by only 8.1%, compared to a 34.4% decrease among adults earning $50,000 or more.

Instead of further gouging the pockets of New Yorkers, the governor should utilize the tobacco monies the state already collects from smokers.

In 2021, New York collected more than $1.6 billion in tobacco monies attributed to cigarette taxes and settlement payments. Yet, in the same year, the state allocated only $39.8 million in state funding towards tobacco control programs. This amounts to just $0.02 for every dollar received.

Lawmakers need to reject Hochul’s call for increased cigarette excise taxes and a full-flavored tobacco ban. It is a bad policy, especially for lower-income New Yorkers.

Lindsey Stroud is director of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s Consumer Center.