Contrary to what some politicians and media outlets want New Yorkers to believe, bail reform has been a huge success. Missed court dates are down. Re-arrest rates have fallen or remain steady for most charges. Twenty-four thousand New Yorkers – mostly Black, Latino and working class – have been spared the trauma of jail, free to be with loved ones, keep their jobs and participate in their defense.

Yet since bail reform passed in 2019, the conversation has been dominated by battling over various “fixes” to the law. That debate distracts too many legislators, news outlets and everyday New Yorkers from real progress delivering justice and public safety. And it has obscured an urgent truth: The problem is not bail legislation, but New York’s halfhearted and underfunded implementation of the law.

The evidence can be found in your local courthouse. We conducted more than 1,300 court observations between 2020 and 2022 from Buffalo to Ulster County to examine bail reform’s impact outside New York City for the Vera Institute of Justice. We never observed judges releasing someone on a violent charge because they were confused by “least restrictive means,” the legal standard at the heart of Gov. Hochul’s proposed rollback. Instead, judges made clear-eyed decisions based on other factors in our current bail laws: the seriousness of allegations, past convictions or lack thereof and any history of firearm use, to name a few.

In court, we also saw that while judges have wide discretion on paper, in practice the bail law has been poorly implemented. In 2021, upstate judges used supervised release — where people need not stay in jail, but have individualized conditions for release like curfews or mental health evaluations — in less than 20% of cases we observed. While lawmakers expanded supervised release in 2019, funding was not provided until last year. As a result, many judges may not trust pretrial supervision as an effective tool to ensure court appearance. By fully investing in community-run pretrial services, we can give judges the confidence to use all their options.

The 2019 law also requires judges to set bail that is affordable based on a person’s finances. Yet in 2021, the court considered someone’s ability to pay in less than 25% of bail-set cases we observed in Erie County. Last summer, we saw a man protest bail he could not afford: “I’m going to jail for $500? But I’ll lose my job!” The judge replied, “That’s not my problem.”

Bail reform was additionally designed to reduce the impact of judicial bias. Freedom should never depend on skin color, area code, or wealth. But repeated rollbacks give judges little incentive to follow due process; we saw few ever explain their decisions to defendants, despite being required by law. The average arraignment in Buffalo City Court lasts just five minutes.

New York does not need symbolic fixes to nonexistent problems. The state Assembly and Senate seem to agree; both rejected Gov. Hochul’s proposed rollbacks to bail reform in their one-house budgets. They should stand firm as budget negotiations continue, and legislators across New York should change the conversation by offering a path forward, instead of playing defense.

The opportunities for progress are abundant: more administrative oversight of courts; smaller caseloads for public defenders; and comprehensive training and increased funding for judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Fully funded community-based pretrial services, alternatives to incarceration, supportive housing, mental health services, education, job training, restorative justice, robust victim services and community-based violence interruption programs would actually address the root causes of crime and violence. By embracing real solutions, we can achieve the dream of a safer, fairer New York.

Jessica Hoffman is an assistant professor of sociology at Hilbert College and longtime Buffalo resident. Elijah Appelson, Kenyon Cavender, Elaine Dolan, Manjeet Kaur, Will McKeithen, and Itzel Mialma also contributed.