Another Voice: Good cause eviction laws have negative consequences

Good cause eviction laws are intended to protect tenants from no cause evictions and egregious rent increases. However, with that protection comes unintended consequences for the tenants, community development and the economy. These laws are being adopted in more and more places throughout the United States and internationally, so if you are a renter, this piece is relevant to you.

With good cause eviction laws in place, the landlord can only evict a tenant for a certain specified reasons, including nonpayment of rent, use of the unit for illegal activity, refusal to grant the landlord access for repairs, interference with other tenants’ comfort or safety, health and safety violations, violations of the terms of tenancy or a landlord’s need to use the unit for themselves or a family member. Further, the law places a limit on the amount a landlord can raise rent by every year.

The limit is usually a flat percentage or tied to the consumer price index. Good cause eviction laws are especially important for big cities like NYC, where renters are seeing increases as much as 30%, and thousands of homeless individuals sleep on the streets, subways and buses every night. These laws may seem great in theory, but some of the consequences negatively affect the very people they were meant to protect.

Some of the consequences of requiring a valid reason for eviction include: Good tenants are forced to live with bad tenants for longer periods of time while the landlord navigates the legal system to try and legally evict a tenant, illegal evictions where a landlord essentially forces a tenant out of the unit by making the unit uninhabitable, and black-market rentals where there is no legal agreement in place for the landlord or tenant.

Consequences of the rent control provision are housing shortages, as fewer developers wish to build units that will be rent controlled and, therefore, less profitable; a decrease in the quality of the unit due to fewer upgrades and cheaper repairs, as the landlord is not fully realizing profits; and people that don’t need the rent control protection taking advantage of the system, thereby taking units away from someone in need.

There are ways to mitigate the negative consequences of the law by investigating black market rentals, encouraging the reporting of illegal evictions and ensuring that the people receiving the protection of rent control make under a certain income threshold yearly.

To be sure, tenants do need protections like the ones good cause laws provide, but with all the negative consequences for tenants that stem from this law, more research needs to be done to study the effects of the law and decide if the negative consequences outweigh the protections it affords.

Olivia Senko is a J.D. candidate (2023) at University at Buffalo School of Law.