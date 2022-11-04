Another Voice: Global instability should mitigate hasty climate change policy

Climate change has been accurately described as an “existential threat” to reinforce emission reduction efforts. The devil in those details has made it dicey for policy folks to advance rational change, and they may be overly influenced by recommendations not properly vetted, but politically expedient.

Most of us support efforts to combat climate change – until policies impact the cost of driving, heating and electricity. World economies contracted during Covid, disrupting most manufacturing and supply chains. The recovery from the pandemic brought with it a demand for products that could not be met at the snap of the fingers, and inflation beset the entire planet.

This phenomenon impacted transportation and heating fuels as well, combined with scattered efforts to reduce emissions and an unnecessary war, which brought us to $5 plus gallons of gas for a time.

Ardent supporters of climate change policy look for pinatas to whack when costs of living go up, and priorities to reduce emissions can fall down the list quickly when the wallet gets drained. Global inflation while economically recovering from Covid is nobody’s fault.

Supply will increase across the board as we recover, and Economics 101 says increase supply, and prices will fall. In energy, this can go right out the pricing window with flawed efforts to combat climate change. Underinformed advocates declare war on all fossil fuels, when the facts remain in one example that natural gas was responsible for dramatic reductions in U.S. carbon emissions over most of the last decade.

In New York, low natural gas prices put coal generation out of business through market forces and gave us the win-win of lower electric and heating costs and contributed (along with mass transit including MTA) to New York having the lowest per capita emissions in the country. Sound policy!

Well-intended efforts to constrain natural gas supply, including environmental groups and things like pipeline litigation, have added up to an expected 50% rise in home heating and higher power costs this winter. Last year in the U.S., coal became less expensive than natural gas electricity in some areas and many dormant plants came back on-line, with emissions going up for the first time this decade. Renewables cannot fill the void yet, and litigation “wins” became environmental and economic losses.

In addition, we know that a despotic nation with fossil fuels as its primary income generating commodity gave our current administration a nightmare in the attack on the Ukraine, and destabilized world energy costs. The careful balance means that in spite of howling, transportation fuels and natural gas should be abundantly supplied in the short term to keep prices stable.

This does not mean that decreased use of these fuels can’t occur as cost-effective and emission free electricity and vehicles come on line. Efforts to advance clean energy and zero emission vehicles should double down. Stable pricing means sound policies can survive long term. Price spikes will bring unwanted leadership change out of anger.

Suppressing domestic production of oil and natural gas while we struggle to fill supply shortages precipitated by enemies like Russia and duplicitous nations like Saudi Arabia needs rethinking. These nations have watched with delight as the political blame for higher transportation fuels and heating costs threatens peaceful world leadership and serious emission reduction efforts.

Phil Wilcox is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), retired.