Another Voice: Give wind turbines a chance to work in Lake Erie

As demonstrated in the ocean shallows near Block Island, R.I., aquatic life has significantly increased near wind turbines. Fisherman there are delighted by the increased catches in the area. Despite an editorial submission to The News claiming that gas-bladder fish are harmed by turbines, the Block Island experience and research documents show that the mere operation of wind turbines in waters does not harm aquatic life. The nondisruptive technique for installing turbines in Lake Erie will ensure fish are not harmed.

Concerning birds, offshore turbines are connected to radar and cameras that permit operators to slow or halt turbines in the event bird flocks are detected. Birds migrating across the lake generally travel at higher altitudes.

Some have raised aesthetic concerns regarding the “look” of the turbines in the lake. The Icebreaker turbine project near Cleveland includes plans that locate the turbines at a distance such that lakeshore property owners will only see small blips on the horizon. Clearly, planning is important to address this issue, which appears to be resolvable.

Wind power, when coupled with solar, and backup from hydro and storage batteries, can provide a reliable source of clean electric power.

Bob Ciesielski is Energy Committee Chair for the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter.