Another Voice: Give wind turbines a chance to work in Lake Erie

Wind turbines in Lake Erie should be given a chance to prove themselves as a safe and beneficial source of clean energy.
The real threat to the Great Lakes is the continued use of coal, fracking gas and nuclear power. Mercury and acid rain from burning coal destroy fish habitats and render many fish unsafe for eating, as fishermen in the Great Lakes and the Adirondacks are well aware. Hazardous chemicals used in fracking also pose a significant danger of entering into our streams and drinking water.
A June 2020 grand jury investigation by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro resulted in a scathing report regarding the fracking industry’s legacy of hazardous waste. Fossil fuel emissions warm our lakes, contributing to toxic algae growth. The warmer climate and waters exacerbate winds, storms and rainfall, which endanger the lakeshore, its cottage owners and infrastructure. Turbines do not have any of these dangers.
Wind turbines will improve the water quality to the lakes by mitigating the effects of climate change. Proposed turbines are secured to the lakebed by gravity weight and suction apparatus, eliminating the need for outdated blasting, digging and pile-driving in installation areas. There is an environmental requirement of mapping sediments, enabling developers to avoid disturbing areas contaminated by industrial waste while siting the turbines.
As demonstrated in the ocean shallows near Block Island, R.I., aquatic life has significantly increased near wind turbines. Fisherman there are delighted by the increased catches in the area. Despite an editorial submission to The News claiming that gas-bladder fish are harmed by turbines, the Block Island experience and research documents show that the mere operation of wind turbines in waters does not harm aquatic life. The nondisruptive technique for installing turbines in Lake Erie will ensure fish are not harmed.
Concerning birds, offshore turbines are connected to radar and cameras that permit operators to slow or halt turbines in the event bird flocks are detected. Birds migrating across the lake generally travel at higher altitudes.
Some have raised aesthetic concerns regarding the “look” of the turbines in the lake. The Icebreaker turbine project near Cleveland includes plans that locate the turbines at a distance such that lakeshore property owners will only see small blips on the horizon. Clearly, planning is important to address this issue, which appears to be resolvable.
Wind power, when coupled with solar, and backup from hydro and storage batteries, can provide a reliable source of clean electric power.
Bob Ciesielski is Energy Committee Chair for the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter.