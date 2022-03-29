Another Voice: Give physician assistants greater ability to meet rising health care needs

Over the past two years, every part of our lives has been affected by the pandemic, including our health care workforce. Like all health care providers during the first wave of Covid-19, physician assistants responded with selfless dedication and courage and haven’t stopped since.
Since February 2020, our nation has lost more than half a million health care workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The remaining workforce is suffering from burnout and with many at risk of leaving. This loss is being felt in every state and community, including our own.
For patients, it’s alarming to consider that it may be more difficult to access care. During the pandemic, we saw the impact of long waits or deferred care – people end up sicker and communities suffer. It has never been more critical for lawmakers to ensure health care in our state runs smoothly.
For the past two years, physician assistants and other health professionals have continued to provide safe, quality health care by executive authority measures. By removing unnecessary administrative burdens placed on PAs, we can more quickly and efficiently meet the needs of our patients.
Unlike many commercial health insurance plans in New York, PAs are not recognized as primary care providers under Medicaid Managed Care. Allowing PAs to be so designated, the pool of available primary care providers would immediately increase by a few thousand. This will help alleviate our shortage of primary care providers, increase access to episodic and preventive health care, meaning better management of chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, and keep patients out of expensive urgent care centers and emergency departments.
I am greatly encouraged that our legislators are taking real steps to address this issue. Assemblyman Richard Gottfried and Sen. Gustavo Rivera have introduced bills to allow PAs to be designated as primary care practitioners for purposes of Medicaid Managed Care plans. The Senate bill unanimously passed on Feb 15.
PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications and often serve as a patient’s main health care provider. With thousands of hours of medical training and a master’s degree education, PAs practice in every medical setting.
Lawmakers must do all they can to ensure New York takes full advantage of our existing PA workforce and recruits more PAs to meet the rising demand for health care. To ensure our communities have access to the highly skilled, competent and compassionate health care professionals we need, the Legislature must remove unnecessary administrative burdens placed on PAs.
Edward J. Mathes is the legislative affairs chair for the New York State Society of PAs.