Another Voice: Give physician assistants greater ability to meet rising health care needs

Over the past two years, every part of our lives has been affected by the pandemic, including our health care workforce. Like all health care providers during the first wave of Covid-19, physician assistants responded with selfless dedication and courage and haven’t stopped since.

Since February 2020, our nation has lost more than half a million health care workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The remaining workforce is suffering from burnout and with many at risk of leaving. This loss is being felt in every state and community, including our own.

For patients, it’s alarming to consider that it may be more difficult to access care. During the pandemic, we saw the impact of long waits or deferred care – people end up sicker and communities suffer. It has never been more critical for lawmakers to ensure health care in our state runs smoothly.

For the past two years, physician assistants and other health professionals have continued to provide safe, quality health care by executive authority measures. By removing unnecessary administrative burdens placed on PAs, we can more quickly and efficiently meet the needs of our patients.