Another Voice: Getting vaccinated helps protect the immunosuppressed

Four years ago, I wrote a plea on the editorial page for readers to register as organ donors, because my husband, Michael, was in need of a liver transplant due to liver cancer. Luckily, someone in New Jersey became an organ donor and my husband received that person’s liver three years ago.

Mike is doing very well. His doctors say he is the poster child for liver transplant patients. He takes his anti-rejection medication every 12 hours, as directed. However, this medication makes him immunosuppressed, unable to fight off infections as easily as others can. After all he has been through, a Covid-19 infection could kill him.

We were eligible to get in line early and we each received our doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in January and February of this year. However, we are not sure he is protected, as people who are immunosuppressed were not included in most clinical trials for the various vaccines.

Ironically, the very medicines that keep his new liver from being rejected likely keep the Covid-19 vaccine from doing its full job. His doctors cannot reassure him that he is protected and, at this time, there are no good tests to determine his level of antibodies to Covid-19.