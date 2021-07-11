Another Voice: Getting vaccinated helps protect the immunosuppressed

Four years ago, I wrote a plea on the editorial page for readers to register as organ donors, because my husband, Michael, was in need of a liver transplant due to liver cancer. Luckily, someone in New Jersey became an organ donor and my husband received that person’s liver three years ago.
Mike is doing very well. His doctors say he is the poster child for liver transplant patients. He takes his anti-rejection medication every 12 hours, as directed. However, this medication makes him immunosuppressed, unable to fight off infections as easily as others can. After all he has been through, a Covid-19 infection could kill him.
We were eligible to get in line early and we each received our doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in January and February of this year. However, we are not sure he is protected, as people who are immunosuppressed were not included in most clinical trials for the various vaccines.
Ironically, the very medicines that keep his new liver from being rejected likely keep the Covid-19 vaccine from doing its full job. His doctors cannot reassure him that he is protected and, at this time, there are no good tests to determine his level of antibodies to Covid-19.
Many of your own family members, friends, neighbors, and community members may find themselves in a similar situation. For example, people who are currently (or recently) on chemotherapy for cancer may not have a full response to the vaccine. The cancer itself or the treatments for cancer may well make the vaccine less effective.
Or consider your neighbor who has arthritis, lupus, ulcerative colitis or a similar condition and takes steroids or other immunosuppressant medications. These people have the same concerns – the drugs they must take are also likely to make the vaccine less effective, so they are still vulnerable to Covid-19, even after vaccination.
For Mike and me, as we go about trying to return to a somewhat normal life, beyond our family and close friends, we do not know who has been vaccinated, and who hasn’t. My husband has continued to avoid crowds in both indoor and outdoor situations. He does not eat indoors in restaurants. He wears a mask when socially distancing with “outsiders.” We cannot resume our pre-pandemic activities, since too few of our neighbors in Western New York, New York State and the United States have been vaccinated.
I plead with everyone to encourage family and friends to be vaccinated. And if you have delayed getting your own Covid-19 vaccination, I ask you to please reconsider your hesitation. Even if somehow you do not feel it is necessary for you personally, please consider your fellow community members who may never get the protection from the vaccine others may have.
Marilyn Tuberdyck lives in West Seneca and is a member of the Erie County Board of Health.