Another Voice: Geothermal energy can power Kleinhans Music Hall

The stately and graceful tan brick walls of Kleinhans Music Hall have risen out of its image in the reflecting pond at the center of Symphony Circle at the heart of our city, Buffalo, for more than 80 years. I can trace much of my own life through the history of this remarkable edifice.
The men’s department at the Kleinhans Co. store supplied the suits, ties and shoes for the men in our family from as early as I can remember. Its boy scout department on the mezzanine balcony was my favorite place to browse. The Kleinhans family – in the tradition of the J.N. Adam & Co. family’s gift of the tuberculosis hospital in Perrysburg to the City of Buffalo – left their million-dollar estate for the construction of a music hall for Buffalo. In those late Depression years of 1938-'40 the Works Progress Administration contributed another $500,000.
Now architects from all over the world come to observe its superb acoustics and lighting systems. Its own architect, Eliel Saarinen, and his acoustical consultant Charles C. Potwin described in detail how these requirements decided the 1:1:3 shape of the auditorium, its elliptical ceiling, the texture of the ceiling, walls and floor covering, and even the colors used on walls and upholstery.
Then followed symphonies, formal dances, graduations, Boy Scout pageantry, famous authors, Salman Rushdie …
We saw Bob Dylan there in November 1965, the faith-shattering year when he had moved from acoustic to electric guitars. All marked the passage of time, the aging of the great hall and our own aging as well.
Now we and Kleinhans are in need of repair. I propose we do the job right, in the spirit of excellence and innovation that inspired its architects.
Kleinhans Music Hall needs a new heating and air conditioning system; let’s set an example for the world by using geothermal energy.
Below the frostline, the earth maintains a consistent temperature of 50 degrees. By running water through pipes drilled into the earth we can tap the energy of this consistent temperature to both heat and cool buildings of any size, from single homes to … well recently such a system was installed to heat and cool St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
Geothermal energy is free and produces no greenhouse gases. New York State hopes to end the burning of fossil fuels by 2050. If all new construction in the state used geothermal energy, we might be assured of reaching that goal.
Let geothermal energy spruce up that Grand Old Girl, Buffalo’s Kleinhans Music Hall, and let’s eliminate greenhouse gases from New York State.