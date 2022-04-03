Another Voice: Geothermal energy can power Kleinhans Music Hall

The stately and graceful tan brick walls of Kleinhans Music Hall have risen out of its image in the reflecting pond at the center of Symphony Circle at the heart of our city, Buffalo, for more than 80 years. I can trace much of my own life through the history of this remarkable edifice.

The men’s department at the Kleinhans Co. store supplied the suits, ties and shoes for the men in our family from as early as I can remember. Its boy scout department on the mezzanine balcony was my favorite place to browse. The Kleinhans family – in the tradition of the J.N. Adam & Co. family’s gift of the tuberculosis hospital in Perrysburg to the City of Buffalo – left their million-dollar estate for the construction of a music hall for Buffalo. In those late Depression years of 1938-'40 the Works Progress Administration contributed another $500,000.

Now architects from all over the world come to observe its superb acoustics and lighting systems. Its own architect, Eliel Saarinen, and his acoustical consultant Charles C. Potwin described in detail how these requirements decided the 1:1:3 shape of the auditorium, its elliptical ceiling, the texture of the ceiling, walls and floor covering, and even the colors used on walls and upholstery.