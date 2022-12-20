Another Voice: Geothermal energy can help clear sidewalks

In Western New York, we are faced with the long-standing challenge of removing snow and ice from our sidewalks. Reported injuries to pedestrians walking in the street due to impassable sidewalks always heighten the dialog on how to best cope with the situation. Conventional methods include both physical and chemical treatments.

Physical treatments, such as shoveling, plowing and snow-blowing take time, energy and expense. Chemical treatments like salt or calcium chloride are used after physical removal occurs and create enough heat through chemical reaction to melt the snow.

Most municipal codes direct property owners to maintain sidewalks in the public right-of-way that abuts their property. This relationship has been around for decades and is typical in other communities that have a predominance of sidewalks. A local taxing structure does not exist for the construction, operation and maintenance of the sidewalks – hence this constitutes a self-managed duty for the property owner. The success or failure of this financial relationship has long been a source of debate. The community I live in is predominantly a post-World War II town. Most sidewalks there have an average age of 70 years.

We value our sidewalks because they provide community and connection to our neighbors and a safe environment for everyone. Keeping sidewalks clear, smooth and stable and available the entire year currently falls on the property owner, but this arrangement of duty is untenable and is a growing subject of public priority.

Tax levies rarely exist for direct support of this aspect of the transportation system. Public funds for sidewalk construction are usually very limited and do not address a holistic approach for performance of the walking network.

Geothermal energy is a potential opportunity to help sustainably address our snow and ice removal problems, not only for sidewalks, but for roads, as well. Geothermal energy comes in the form of heat in the ground.

Heated sidewalks have been constructed and used for decades, but the circulatory solution in the pipes has been heated by conventional methods such as gas or electric conductors. However, snow melting with geothermal water has increased during the last two decades. These systems use stored heat from the earth’s crust in conjunction with heat pump technology to move and amplify heat. Costs are integrated when reconstruction occurs and year-round functionality becomes the norm for a fraction of the operation and maintenance costs we experience now.

This is how walkability can be achieved all 365 days of the year in our northern climate. Are we ready yet?

James B. Jones, P.E., is owner of Mode Choice Engineering.