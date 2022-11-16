Another Voice: Gentrification and displacement in Buffalo are real problems

For almost a decade now, Buffalo residents and community-based organizations have sounded the alarm on gentrification and its disproportionate impacts on communities of color, as well as poor and working-class families, who constitute the majority of the city. When that alarm was first sounded, the official response from the city of Buffalo was “not yet.” Those who expressed concern were called alarmists.

Since that time, gentrification and displacement have become commonplace in one of the most segregated and poorest mid-sized cities in the country, where over a quarter of Buffalo’s residents live below the poverty line. Rents have steadily increased over the past several years, and, according to media reports, evictions have skyrocketed. Landlords in Erie County, primarily in Buffalo, are evicting tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere else in the state, including New York City boroughs.

Research from the University at Buffalo’s Henry Louis Taylor found that more than 55% of East Side tenants spend 30% or more of their income on housing, with more than a third spending 50% or more on rent alone. These statistics and the displacement of low-income communities and communities of color are all too common in America.

And yet, the City of Buffalo still lacks a holistic approach to development that would create the conditions for a fair, equitable and inclusive city, based on effective anti-displacement strategies and policy that prioritizes Buffalo residents over real estate developers and out-of-town speculators.

Organizations like PUSH Buffalo have worked with directly impacted people to develop a Buffalo Tenant Bill of Rights to address the power differential between landlords and tenants. The Bill of Rights is one of many clearly articulated anti-displacement policy agendas offered to the city for implementation by community members.

Buffalo should act expeditiously in its passage, as well as consider other relevant proposals. This should include continued support for community land trusts (CLTs), the first of which was started in the Fruit Belt to stymie the effects of gentrification caused by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Public land disposition favors community stewards and collective ownership over for-profit developers and new builds. Strategic investments in neighborhoods and make it easier for people from all socioeconomic statuses to retain their chosen communities.

To learn more about a community-rooted, future vision for our city that includes all of us, attend this year’s Anti-Displacement Summit, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at Futures Academy, 292 Carlton St.

Harper Bishop is a community organizer and equitable development policy expert. For more information, visit ourcitybuffalo.com.