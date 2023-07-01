The jubilant Pride Parade here in Buffalo last month kicked off another summer celebration of a community that has long been the target of harassment, intimidation and discrimination. These people have found the courage to fight back and reclaim their dignity and rightful place of respect in society.

And yet.

The Associated Press reported just this week that “more than 500 bills restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people were introduced in legislatures across the U.S. this year and at least 75 were signed into law.” Transgender people, especially children, have come under special fire.

As the parent of a transgender son, reading this was an emotional gut punch at a time when transgender people are in the crosshairs of a growing social movement to erase them.

Gender dysphoria is a bona fide medical diagnosis. People with gender dysphoria suffer real distress, which can range from depression and anxiety to self-harm and suicidal ideation. Indeed, it is documented that transgender youth suffer at rates four to five times higher for suicide attempts and self-harm than cisgender youth.

A common belief prevalent in discussions about transgender youth is that they are pretending, either looking for attention or, in sport, seeking a competitive advantage. As the parent of a transgender child, I would ask one simple question: Why would anyone knowingly choose this path of ridicule and harassment if it were not real?

When my son finally came out, he was in a deep hole. He had gone from an outgoing, involved fifth-grader to a withdrawn middle schooler, plummeting both academically and socially. When our family fully acknowledged his gender dysphoria, the turnaround was undeniable. Today he has a graduate degree in a career field where he can support LGBTQ children and their families.

Education is so important to improving a transgender person’s chances not just for surviving but for thriving in life. This education starts with the family and radiates out to teachers and friends, and then eventually the world at large. You don’t need to be a medical professional to understand gender dysphoria, to learn about it with an open mind, and an even more open heart.

If you are a parent or caregiver, I encourage you to consider attending one of the support groups held monthly at the WNY Pride Center and at Gay Lesbian Youth Services. I know firsthand the comfort and knowledge to be gained by connecting with others who are working hard to protect children and young adults who are bullied and threatened on a daily basis.

The transgender community needs more allies to step up to counter both misinformation and bullies. If we can work together to combine celebration with education, Pride Month will resonate throughout the year.