Another Voice: Garnish alcohol-to-go drinks with increased training for bartenders and servers

Cheers to the economic lifeline extended to restaurant owners that allows licensed establishments to sell alcoholic drinks to-go.

According to New York State Restaurant Association figures, nearly 40% of takeout food orders included to-go alcoholic drinks during the first 15 months the practice was allowed. The continued sale of drinks to-go will help many businesses.

Notably, during 2021, liquor store sales rose by a third over their yearly average, so it seems that the practice has no downside.

Yet, I worry, and not just a little bit. My perspective is as a bartender for more than 40 years who has served a million drinks without killing anyone. Also, as a former tavern owner, I am acutely aware of the liability of owners as they balance service and safety.

As a state-approved Alcohol Training and Awareness Program (ATAP) provider, I have trained thousands of bartenders and servers in responsibly serving alcoholic beverages.

Here’s the rub: Every day, we get hundreds of newbies who are serving their first drinks. Even though the State Liquor Authority recommends that all servers of alcohol complete an approved Alcohol Training Awareness Program, it is simply not happening.

I do not advocate for a mandatory certification, which would place a financial burden on bartenders, servers and owners. However, I strongly believe that the program saves lives.

Approved programs teach two important things: First, it is illegal to sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 21. Second, it is illegal to sell alcohol to a visibly intoxicated person.

Here’s a deadly statistic: 70% of alcohol-related fatal car crashes are caused by people who have a blood-alcohol content of .15 or better. Each regular-strength drink adds about .02 to the BAC of a representative 160-pound male. So, a BAC of .15 is the equivalent of drinking about eight beers in one hour. The average 160 pound male metabolizes alcohol at about .02 per hour (one normal-strength drink).

Almost anybody who drinks the equivalent of eight beers in one hour is going to be visibly intoxicated: slurred speech, poor balance, glassy eyes, etc.

If we work together to prevent sales to visibly intoxicated people, as well as perform driving interventions, we can reduce alcohol related traffic deaths by 70%.

More than 30 programs are listed on the State Liquor Authority website, (sla.ny.gov/certified-atap-schools).

I offer a program that can be accessed and completed free of charge. While paid certification is optional, the course is free to access online.

Free course. Two hours. Save lives. Yes?

Marty Walters is director of greenyellowred.org, a state-approved Alcohol Awareness Training Program.