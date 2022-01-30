Another Voice: Gaming firms are committed to responsible betting

Years in the making, New York has launched legal mobile sports betting, allowing those 21 and over to bet on their favorite teams and athletes using products from top brands including DraftKings Inc., a company that I co-founded and lead.

With great opportunity comes great responsibility, as companies like ours now hold the keys to ensuring that New Yorkers safely try this legal form of gaming.

New York sports fans deserve resources to play responsibly that are informed by science and innovation, beginning with the ability for consumers to self-select money or time limits on their preferred app.

I am proud that DraftKings supports its customers through a relentless focus on responsible gaming education and through bolstering evidence-based research.

First, we believe that educating bettors in responsible gaming will require a deep level of creativity and collaboration, reaching consumers through multiple mediums and with engaging content to instill responsible behaviors.