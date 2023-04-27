For Christians who support former president Donald J. Trump, I would think his indictment would be welcomed as a sign of God’s grace.

If they are honest, few of his Christian supporters would say by Christian standards that he is a good man. He has lied and cheated, committed adultery and admitted to sexually assaulting women. And he has inadvertently also admitted to not being a Christian. He made this clear when he said during his first campaign for president that he couldn’t remember a time when he asked God for forgiveness.

For Christians, becoming a Christian entails recognizing our sins, confessing them, repenting from them, which is to turn away from them and back toward God, and to ask for and receive God’s forgiveness through Jesus Christ. This is at least the evangelical Christian understanding that I grew up with. Trump has admitted he has never done this. Therefore, by his own admission, he is not a Christian.

Is it yet possible that he could become a Christian? Absolutely. With God all things are possible. But sometimes, especially for those whose egos are well-defended, such openness to God only happens when we come to the end of our resources with nowhere else to go but to God.

I think of the Apostle Paul in the Bible, who ran from God and persecuted Christians, in a murderous attempt to kill the whole Jesus movement. But then one day on the Damascus Road he was knocked to the ground by a vision of Jesus asking him why he was “kicking against the goads,” that is, why he was fighting God so much. He became blind through this incident, yet in a vision he saw a man named Ananias who would come to him, lay hands on him, and recover his sight. Not only his physical eyes, but his spiritual eyes also would be opened, and he would go on to become the greatest evangelist for Christ there ever has been.

Over my 40 years of ministry as a pastor, I’ve seen the same thing happen, when people brought to their lowest point encounter a spiritual awakening, whether through a broken marriage, a struggle with addiction, a physical collapse, ethical fall or prison sentence, have come to their senses and awakened to a new possibility. They see that the direction their life was headed in was destroying them and those around them, and they repent, turn around, and walk in a new direction.

Could this moment in Donald Trump’s life bring him to the same conclusion? That is my prayer for him now. Just maybe this indictment, and others to come, could be the catalyst of a spiritual transformation.

His indictment may be the best thing that ever happened to him.

Rev. Dr. Langdon Hubbard was Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in East Aurora for 20 years and previously served as Interim Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Buffalo.