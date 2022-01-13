Another Voice: For safety’s sake, Park Police need a financial rescue

The sad story in December of the woman who drove her vehicle into the Niagara River above the American falls and the harrowing rescue and recovery attempt made worldwide news. One only has to go back to 2019, when another individual had broken free of a rescue attempt and was drifting toward the brink when Major Clyde Doty of the New York State Park Police was able to get there just in time to get a hand on him and bring him back to shore.

A few years before, then Sgt. Pat Moriarty was featured as America’s “best rescue” as he pulled a despondent man standing at the brink of the falls out, when another helicopter rescue failed.

What people might not realize is although not always as dramatic, these rescues and interventions are a fairly common practice for the state Park Police. We have hundreds of documented calls for people having mental health crises in the parks per year throughout the state.

In Niagara Falls, vessels and personal watercraft become disabled and get stuck in the current drifting toward the brink of the falls. We have performed multiple rescues over the years and have a specialized boat near the waterfalls with special maneuverability to handle the currents and rocky terrain.