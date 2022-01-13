Another Voice: For safety’s sake, Park Police need a financial rescue

The sad story in December of the woman who drove her vehicle into the Niagara River above the American falls and the harrowing rescue and recovery attempt made worldwide news. One only has to go back to 2019, when another individual had broken free of a rescue attempt and was drifting toward the brink when Major Clyde Doty of the New York State Park Police was able to get there just in time to get a hand on him and bring him back to shore.
A few years before, then Sgt. Pat Moriarty was featured as America’s “best rescue” as he pulled a despondent man standing at the brink of the falls out, when another helicopter rescue failed.
What people might not realize is although not always as dramatic, these rescues and interventions are a fairly common practice for the state Park Police. We have hundreds of documented calls for people having mental health crises in the parks per year throughout the state.
In Niagara Falls, vessels and personal watercraft become disabled and get stuck in the current drifting toward the brink of the falls. We have performed multiple rescues over the years and have a specialized boat near the waterfalls with special maneuverability to handle the currents and rocky terrain.
Our station is located so that we can respond to any emergency within seconds. Our officers attend specialized training year-round in marine patrol, snowmobile patrol, rappelling/gorge rescue, and swift water training. Other agencies have too many obligations to devote as much time on training to rescue operations.
If we are disbanded, we will be left to hope whatever nearby agencies respond have some familiarity with the situations they will be facing. That’s hoping they can get there fast enough, but outside resources could be stretched if say they are processing cases elsewhere. Our agency was designed to serve a specific purpose to the people of New York State all the way back in 1885.
New York State Park and Historic Sites set records at 78 million visits last year. Why, as visitors and revenue go up, do the Park Police continue to decline? Prior to the pandemic a merger was in the works with New York State Police, but it was ultimately rejected and now we sit in limbo.
An recent article in The Atlantic by Graeme Wood describes traveling over the border from Canada and dealing with an attempted robbery at gunpoint in Niagara Falls in only 11 minutes. What do you think the park will look like when that dedicated police presence is removed? I ask our members of Congress and Gov. Kathy Hochul to support funding of the Park Police.
David Szprygada is an officer and academy instructor with the New York State Park Police.