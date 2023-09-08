Yes, there is a shortage of priests; yes, there’s no need for so many churches; yes, the church is in a financial crisis. We understand and acknowledge this, but the road they have chosen is completely flawed and will destroy the sense of community we have enjoyed for so many years at our given parishes. The “family” priests will be rotated to different parishes and we will no longer experience getting to know our shepherd and they to know their flock. If we choose to follow our priest to where he is celebrating Mass that particular day, we will be with a congregation of strangers. He will be preaching to a congregation of nameless faces.

We are not responsible for what is happening in the Catholic Church nor what is happening with our disillusioned/disengaged young people. It lies completely at the feet of the priests who engaged in criminal activity, for which the church has protected them, buried the truth in lies, and then moved them instead of allowing their victims to have their day in court.

The moral and ethical priests, and there are many, who attempted to be involved in this renewal process by offering alternative solutions were completely dismissed. The church has held meetings to hear what we have to say and we have been dismissed.

It is extremely difficult to defend our church right now and even more difficult to defend it to the younger generation. They are angry at an institution that allowed this monumental cover-up. As older parishioners, our Catholic faith is deeply imbedded and we understand we cannot let mere flawed human beings affect our relationship with God. But our young people are still on their journey, still discerning and still seeking the truth. Transparency and truth are gone.

Instead of punishing the priests involved in this crisis, they are burdening the priests left trying to hold us all together. Many of them encourage us to speak up. We parishioners are the church, we are the community and we should be listened to.

As upset as I am today, I will not abandon my faith. This crisis will not affect my personal relationship with God, but it leaves me deeply saddened. Many of our friends we met in our church community, sharing their fellowship. The shoulder we have leaned on was our parish priest because he knew us and we knew him.

Shame on the diocese for what it is doing to our faith community. I still have respect for the man at the pulpit – but when will our church leaders begin to respect us?