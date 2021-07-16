Another Voice: For health care in New York, don’t fix what isn’t broken

New York lawmakers’ attempt to implement a single-payer health care system has failed yet again.
In June, the state legislative session ended without a vote on Democrats’ single-payer bill. The legislation would’ve effectively banned private insurance and moved every New Yorker onto a government-run health plan.
The New York Health Act isn’t new. It was first introduced 29 years ago. Since then, lawmakers have repeatedly tried – and failed – to ratify it. The bill has passed the Assembly a few times yet has always died in the Senate.
With Democrats holding supermajorities in both legislative chambers, the most recent proposal stood its best chance of ever becoming law. But even loyal Democratic lawmakers ultimately balked at the proposal, which would have resulted in higher taxes, fewer jobs and lower-quality health care.
The legislation would have imposed an immense burden on state taxpayers. Some $250 billion in new taxes would have been collected in the first year alone. That is more than triple the state’s total tax revenue in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
These taxes wouldn’t merely be ruinous. They’d prove unsustainable.
The proposed hikes disproportionately targeted wealthy Empire State residents. New York’s billionaires and multimillionaires already face one of the highest tax burdens in the country. The highest-earning 1% pay about 37% of all state income taxes.
If the New York Health Act became law, many more financiers, tech titans and business moguls would join the thousands of other wealthy residents who’ve fled to lower-tax states in the past few years. That would require state officials to squeeze even more revenue out of those who stay.
The combination of higher taxes and lower payments for doctors and hospitals prescribed by the New York Health Act would wipe out at least 175,000 jobs. Those losses would be concentrated in the health care and financial services industries.
Most New Yorkers would also receive worse care. The state is already short nearly 1,200 doctors. The bill’s steep reimbursement cuts would surely have driven many doctors who are currently practicing to retire early. And the vast majority of New Yorkers already have coverage.
In fact, the state’s insured rate remained stable throughout the pandemic at 95%. That is thanks to a combination of private sector support and the Affordable Care Act, which offers subsidized plans.
By all means, lawmakers should work to cover the remaining 5% of New Yorkers who lack insurance. But we don’t need disastrous, job-killing tax hikes or a wholesale government takeover of the health care sector to expand access to coverage.
Janet Trautwein is CEO of the National Association of Health Underwriters.