Another Voice: For health care in New York, don’t fix what isn’t broken

If the New York Health Act became law, many more financiers, tech titans and business moguls would join the thousands of other wealthy residents who’ve fled to lower-tax states in the past few years. That would require state officials to squeeze even more revenue out of those who stay.

The combination of higher taxes and lower payments for doctors and hospitals prescribed by the New York Health Act would wipe out at least 175,000 jobs. Those losses would be concentrated in the health care and financial services industries.

Most New Yorkers would also receive worse care. The state is already short nearly 1,200 doctors. The bill’s steep reimbursement cuts would surely have driven many doctors who are currently practicing to retire early. And the vast majority of New Yorkers already have coverage.

In fact, the state’s insured rate remained stable throughout the pandemic at 95%. That is thanks to a combination of private sector support and the Affordable Care Act, which offers subsidized plans.

By all means, lawmakers should work to cover the remaining 5% of New Yorkers who lack insurance. But we don’t need disastrous, job-killing tax hikes or a wholesale government takeover of the health care sector to expand access to coverage.

Janet Trautwein is CEO of the National Association of Health Underwriters.