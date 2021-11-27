Another Voice: Foes of health clinic perpetuate mental health stigma

As the executive director of Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, Horizon Health Services board member and chair of the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition, I was incredibly disappointed to learn about the opposition to a Horizon Health outpatient clinic moving to 600 Delaware Ave. in Allentown, as described in The Buffalo News on Nov. 23.
What we are seeing in this opposition is the true definition of stigma. According to the Anti-Stigma Coalition, “The stigma – or negative feelings, attitudes and stereotypes – that surround mental health can make getting help scary and leading a fulfilling life difficult. Stigma prevents people from seeking help. It restricts resources from being allocated. And it discourages others from lending their support.”
This opposition comes at a time when Covid-19 has had serious effects on mental health. A recent National Institutes of Health report indicates that close to 50% of Americans report symptoms of anxiety and/or depression. And one in four adults who experienced these symptoms reported that they needed but did not receive counseling or therapy for their mental health. This is due to a lack of access and to stigma.
People don’t think twice about someone going to the doctor for treatment of high blood pressure or diabetes or other chronic illness, but we stigmatize those who seek treatment for a mental illness or addiction – both serious health conditions.
While our communities are definitely struggling, we are also seeing a positive trend. Mental health awareness has increased. Celebrities and sports figures are finally opening up about their challenges.
Everyday citizens are sharing their struggles. Businesses are now incorporating mental health resources and education into their business plans and workdays. Telehealth has improved access.
Mental health and substance abuse issues touch all of us. Clients of Horizon Health are our mothers, our brothers and sisters, our children, our neighbors. With treatment, most people can and do lead normal and productive lives. As long as stigma remains a barrier to treatment, many won’t get that chance.
When business leaders and residents of Allentown say they do not want Horizon in their neighborhood, they are perpetuating these stigmatizing beliefs. Imagine a community where your co-worker, out of town guest, or family member can walk down the street and get the treatment they deserve. This is Buffalo, the city of good neighbors. Let’s welcome Horizon Health into our neighborhood.
Melinda DuBois is a member of the board at Horizon Health Services and executive director of Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.