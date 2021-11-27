Another Voice: Foes of health clinic perpetuate mental health stigma

As the executive director of Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, Horizon Health Services board member and chair of the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition, I was incredibly disappointed to learn about the opposition to a Horizon Health outpatient clinic moving to 600 Delaware Ave. in Allentown, as described in The Buffalo News on Nov. 23.

What we are seeing in this opposition is the true definition of stigma. According to the Anti-Stigma Coalition, “The stigma – or negative feelings, attitudes and stereotypes – that surround mental health can make getting help scary and leading a fulfilling life difficult. Stigma prevents people from seeking help. It restricts resources from being allocated. And it discourages others from lending their support.”

This opposition comes at a time when Covid-19 has had serious effects on mental health. A recent National Institutes of Health report indicates that close to 50% of Americans report symptoms of anxiety and/or depression. And one in four adults who experienced these symptoms reported that they needed but did not receive counseling or therapy for their mental health. This is due to a lack of access and to stigma.