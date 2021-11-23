Another Voice: Focus on up-front cost of transit projects misses the point

Whenever public transit expansion projects are proposed, such as the Metro Rail extension to Amherst, skeptics raise concerns about the top-line cost. In an era of public expenditure that is largely constrained by austerity, multimillion-dollar (and even billion-dollar) figures raise eyebrows.

Due to the labor and material costs, infrastructure projects in general will have up-front figures that cause sticker shock.

But when assessing whether a proposed transportation project is worthwhile, it is important to take a step back and consider the revenues and other benefits that the project will generate. In other words, the cost of not making the investment, of opportunities lost.

In many cases there are multiplier effects that come from the initial investment. Typically, high-quality transit projects – especially those that offer the speed, comfort and permanence of rail – give rise to new development, yielding greater business and tax revenue. Studies show that every dollar invested in public transportation generates $4 in returns.