Another Voice: Focus on up-front cost of transit projects misses the point

Whenever public transit expansion projects are proposed, such as the Metro Rail extension to Amherst, skeptics raise concerns about the top-line cost. In an era of public expenditure that is largely constrained by austerity, multimillion-dollar (and even billion-dollar) figures raise eyebrows.
Due to the labor and material costs, infrastructure projects in general will have up-front figures that cause sticker shock.
But when assessing whether a proposed transportation project is worthwhile, it is important to take a step back and consider the revenues and other benefits that the project will generate. In other words, the cost of not making the investment, of opportunities lost.
In many cases there are multiplier effects that come from the initial investment. Typically, high-quality transit projects – especially those that offer the speed, comfort and permanence of rail – give rise to new development, yielding greater business and tax revenue. Studies show that every dollar invested in public transportation generates $4 in returns.
But the economic impacts do not stop there. What are the costs to our community when jobs go unfilled because they cannot be reached by nondrivers? When people cannot access health care, education, shopping or fresh food? What is the cost to families when it takes wage earners up to two hours to access jobs and other essentials by bus alone because we lack a regional rapid transit system to cover longer distances efficiently? (One third of Buffalo households do not have access to cars.)
In the face of looming climate catastrophe, it is also extremely important not to forget about the environmental costs of failing to provide a transit system that works for all Western New Yorkers. Buffalo’s Metro Rail is powered by renewable, zero-emission hydropower from Niagara Falls. Each train has the capacity to carry 700 people, taking hundreds of commuting cars off the road every 10 minutes.
How much illness-causing pollution and carbon emissions would our community and planet be spared if those cars could be left at home, or at least at a nearby park-and-ride? An express Metro Rail system reaching into the north, south and east, augmented by local buses and bikeways, could go a long way toward reaching the emission goals we need to meet.
And for those who choose to drive, there will be less congestion and fewer car crashes. The cost savings from these benefits can justify the investment costs beyond just the improvements in mobility.
To achieve the best outcomes for the future, it is incumbent upon us to see the bigger picture.
Seth Triggs is vice president of Citizens for Regional Transit, Buffalo.