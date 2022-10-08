Another Voice: Flaws of Columbus should not obscure his accomplishments

When celebrating national holidays honoring the great men of this country, we invariably cite their contributions to this nation. We realize, but suppress the fact, that all these great men, like all men, as humans possessed character flaws in both their personal and professional lives. The list includes but not limited to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and John Kennedy.

Christopher Columbus is one such historical figure for whom society has allowed personal and professional misgivings to overshadow and engulf great accomplishments and numerous achievements.

Columbus was the son of a wool merchant and was born in Genoa, Italy, in 1451. As a teenager, he worked his way on to a merchant ship. In 1476 pirates attacked the ship along the Portuguese coast. The boat sank, but he bravely secured a large scrap of wood and was able to float safely to shore in Lisbon.

In Lisbon, he studied mathematics, astronomy, cartography and navigation.

Before his journeys to the Western Hemisphere, Columbus established himself as a seagoing entrepreneur, having sailed extensively over the European Continent, including voyages to Ireland and Iceland. He expertise as a navigator was undisputed. His voyages of discovery to the Western Hemisphere are considered remarkable feats of maritime exploration.

In the 15th century, it was impossible to travel into Asia from Europe by land due to the closed off trade routes caused by the hostile armies of the Ottoman Empire and Islamic states, and traveling south around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope was too long of a route. His voyages established a viable sailing route between the Old World of Asia and Europe and the New World by providing a direct link with the Caribbean, Central and South America.

His efforts established the “Columbian Exchange” trade route, which allowed an exchange of animals, plants, technology and ideas between Eurasia and the Americas. Potatoes, corn and tomatoes came to the Old World from the New World, while cattle, hogs and sheep came to the New World from the Old World.

In 1966, Mariano Luca of Buffalo, New York founded the National Columbus Day Committee after researching the history of Columbus and becoming impressed by the bravery of Columbus and his fearlessness in undertaking several voyages to the Americas, not knowing where it could take him or the outcome thereof. He compared this to the bravery of Italian immigrants coming to the United States, not knowing what their fates might be.

Luca then tried to lobby Congress to establish a special day in memory of Christopher Columbus. His perseverance in this endeavor succeeded, and on June 28, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed into law legislation establishing Columbus Day as a federal holiday taking effect in 1971, continuing today and hopefully throughout history.