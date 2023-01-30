Another Voice: Flag football is truly inclusive

As a National Football League executive, it’s been remarkable having a front-row seat to flag football’s explosion.

Flag has grown to 20 million players in more than 100 countries because it’s truly inclusive. The sport opens participation to women, people with disabilities, the young and old, and our neighbors who may struggle to afford tackle equipment. It’s football for all.

This has been my message to audiences worldwide. It’s fueled by a passion that everyone who wants to participate in football should have that opportunity. But recently, three young women gave fresh, creative thinking about the sport. Our encounter reinforced that advocating for flag football isn’t enough. Listening is critical.

In January, students Kaylee, Haley and Sydney invited me to visit Mount St. Mary Academy outside Buffalo to hear their ideas about starting a flag football program, and what it means for young women. What I learned from these leaders – as well as their parents and peers – was invaluable.

They believe in universal rules – no difference between the women’s and men’s games. They want training for male coaches on developing girls’ flag players, so no athlete is underestimated. They were clear: we want the opportunity and right to take the field. They said, don’t schedule us to compete with Friday nights in the fall, when attention is already on boys’ high school football.

Parents asked how to introduce their kids to the sport at an early age. They also want more communication on becoming coaches or officials. Adult input and involvement is crucial, especially if the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is to make flag football a championship sport. Combined with flag’s debut at the World Games and potential as a future Olympic sport, the outcome of NYSPHSAA’s vote could have a big impact on driving student-athletes toward the game.

This trip was a reminder of the importance of local engagement because there are young leaders with valuable insights. Those closest to the challenges are the closest to the solutions.

NFL clubs are hearing from their communities about the importance of flag to youth. Atlanta and the state of Georgia are national leaders for youth flag, thanks in large part to investment from the Falcons organization. With the Bills (along with the Jets and Giants) piloting flag programs, and leadership from young women like Kaylee, Haley and Sydney, Buffalo may emerge as a hub for flag in the Northeast.

Here’s the bottom line: Flag opens the door for those who have traditionally been unable to participate in competitive football. It’s on us to listen and learn from those groups, to shape and establish the future of the sport – truly as football for all.

That simple act will make flag even more inclusive for decades to come.

Troy Vincent Sr. is the executive vice president of football operations for the National Football League and a former member of the Buffalo Bills. He has been named to the College Football, Philadelphia Eagles and University of Wisconsin Athletic Halls of Fame, and serves as the co-chair of Vision28, a partnership with the International Federation of American Football to lead flag football’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics.