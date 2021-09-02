Another Voice: Financial services agency should embrace new missions

In 2011, the New York State Legislature, together with then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, created the New York State Department of Financial Services. DFS was the consolidation of the former New York State Banking and Insurance Departments – and much more.

Right from the start, the department flexed its investigative and enforcement muscles. At times, its largest conference room had the air of a World Federation Wrestling match. I know because I was there, serving as the agency’s first general counsel. I personally oversaw numerous enforcement actions that brought billions of dollars into the state’s coffers from fining international banks for money laundering. DFS also went hard against mortgage servicers and insurance companies for abusing homeowners who were victims of the national mortgage fraud crisis.

In those early days, the department forced the hands of federal and international regulators and bruised many toes in the process. Some in different industry sectors recoiled at the agency’s methods, but DFS was determined to make a place for itself at the regulatory table. While helping to clean up corrupt financial markets and to aid mistreated consumers, it did just that.