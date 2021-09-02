Another Voice: Financial services agency should embrace new missions

In 2011, the New York State Legislature, together with then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, created the New York State Department of Financial Services. DFS was the consolidation of the former New York State Banking and Insurance Departments – and much more.
Right from the start, the department flexed its investigative and enforcement muscles. At times, its largest conference room had the air of a World Federation Wrestling match. I know because I was there, serving as the agency’s first general counsel. I personally oversaw numerous enforcement actions that brought billions of dollars into the state’s coffers from fining international banks for money laundering. DFS also went hard against mortgage servicers and insurance companies for abusing homeowners who were victims of the national mortgage fraud crisis.
In those early days, the department forced the hands of federal and international regulators and bruised many toes in the process. Some in different industry sectors recoiled at the agency’s methods, but DFS was determined to make a place for itself at the regulatory table. While helping to clean up corrupt financial markets and to aid mistreated consumers, it did just that.
Times have changed, though, and so have governing styles. Guided by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fresh perspective, the agency should now apply its considerable strength in different ways.
Besides equipping the agency to do battle, the financial services law also empowered DFS to:
• Conduct research, studies and analyses of matters affecting consumers of financial products and services.
• Educate and protect users of financial products and services.
• Study the operation of laws and advise the governor accordingly on matters affecting both consumers of and investors in financial products and services.
• Hold regulatory oversight hearings backed by the power to subpoena documents and witness testimony under oath.
• Issue rules, regulations, orders and guidance involving financial products and services.
These are the keys to a kingdom yet fully explored. To the agency’s credit, DFS used these statutory tools early in its history to address the regulatory concerns growing within an embryonic market for digital assets. It should use them much more now to usher into New York State exciting and innovative business opportunities that will grow the economy and improve life for all New Yorkers.
For example, the department can work hand-in-hand with the state’s economic development agencies in harnessing the vast educational, real estate and labor resources of Western and Northern New York to drive “fintech” development. That effort could significantly expand New York’s footprint as a world-class incubator of 21st century business solutions.
It could help make financial markets far more liquid and secure, and it could support a whole new sector of solid, middle-class jobs. On the flip side, the agency should also aggressively explore technology as a means of both increasing the financial literacy of the state’s significant underbanked populations and helping those communities gain safe and meaningful access to capital.
Daniel S. Alter is a former general counsel for the New York State Department of Financial Services.