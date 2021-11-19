Another Voice: Film tax credit spreads benefits to many WNY businesses

When you think of the film and TV industry, you probably think of Hollywood, not Western New York. But for over a decade, I’ve worked behind the camera, delivering my catering and craft services to productions. Thanks to consistent work on major films, including “Marshall,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Nightmare Alley,” I’ve been a part of the movie magic through my love of food, right here in my hometown.
It’s not just the beauty of the Great Lakes or our diverse architecture that’s drawing big names to Western New York. It’s also the New York Film Tax Credit. The tax credit incentivizes production companies to film in Buffalo, and now, our city has transformed into a production hub.
The rise in productions allowed me, like so many, to grow my business, expanding from catering and craft services to opening a local restaurant. When productions come to Buffalo, they bring with them hundreds of crew members looking for a good place to eat. Beyond my business, other restaurants, mom-and-pop shops, and Airbnbs reap the benefits. Unfortunately, the tax credit program is set to expire in 2022, which puts small businesses at risk.
The numbers don’t lie. When productions film on location, they add $250,000 on average every day of the production. “A Quiet Place Part II” resulted in more than $60 million worth of economic benefits to the Buffalo area. In 2019, film productions spent a total of $76 million in Western New York. When there’s a production in Buffalo, our whole economy thrives.
The rise in productions has brought valuable job opportunities to Buffalo’s working class. I’m a proud member of IATSE Local 52 and before the tax credit, there were few full-time work opportunities for union members.
Since the tax credit went into effect in 2004, IATSE has been at full employment, representing an estimated 40% of film crew employees in Buffalo. Also, a $50 million full-service production facility is coming to the West Side that will help expand the television and film industry in Western New York. The facility is set to create between 500 and 700 union jobs.
I love working in the film industry, and it made it possible for me to pursue my passion in craft services while continuing to support my family and grow my small business.
In 2022, I urge lawmakers in Albany to look at Buffalo and hear the stories of Western New Yorkers whose businesses, livelihoods and communities have been invaluably transformed by the film industry. Now is not the time to dim the Hollywood spotlight on Buffalo.
Daniela Kayser is a business owner based in Buffalo. After running a successful catering and craft services business for over a decade, she opened her own restaurant, Daniela.