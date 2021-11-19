Another Voice: Film tax credit spreads benefits to many WNY businesses

When you think of the film and TV industry, you probably think of Hollywood, not Western New York. But for over a decade, I’ve worked behind the camera, delivering my catering and craft services to productions. Thanks to consistent work on major films, including “Marshall,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Nightmare Alley,” I’ve been a part of the movie magic through my love of food, right here in my hometown.

It’s not just the beauty of the Great Lakes or our diverse architecture that’s drawing big names to Western New York. It’s also the New York Film Tax Credit. The tax credit incentivizes production companies to film in Buffalo, and now, our city has transformed into a production hub.

The rise in productions allowed me, like so many, to grow my business, expanding from catering and craft services to opening a local restaurant. When productions come to Buffalo, they bring with them hundreds of crew members looking for a good place to eat. Beyond my business, other restaurants, mom-and-pop shops, and Airbnbs reap the benefits. Unfortunately, the tax credit program is set to expire in 2022, which puts small businesses at risk.