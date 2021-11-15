Another Voice: Fifth Circuit Court goes off the rails in OSHA case

As long as the OSHA Covid-19 standards help contain the spread of disease in the workplace they are rationally related to OSHA’s authority – occupational safety and health.

With respect to the appropriate breadth of OSHA-created standards, the text of Section 6 of the OSH Act provides us with a clue as to Congress’ intent. Section 6 states, in part, “the Secretary [of Labor] shall promulgate the standard which assures the greatest protection of the safety or health of the affected employees,” not the least restrictive standard as the Fifth Circuit seems to imply the OSHA Act requires.

As for the OSHA Covid-19 standards being “mandates” – all health and safety regulations are mandates in the same manner; they mandate that businesses conduct their workforce and workplace in compliance with OSHA regulations, or else.

Once again, the Fifth Circuit is letting the tail wag the dog. The court is placing its values above the public policy values in the congressionally authorized OSHA regulations that it claims to be “judiciously” interpreting. The Fifth Circuit should be more mindful of its role in our tripartite system of government: Congress, not courts, legislate and courts apply that legislation.

Maurice F. Baggiano, J.D., is a member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. He lives in Jamestown.