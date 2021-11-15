Another Voice: Fifth Circuit Court goes off the rails in OSHA case

On Nov. 12, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals – the same court that let Texas’ unconstitutional abortion law stand – stopped OSHA’s Covid-19 Emergency Temporary Standards dead in their tracks. The court’s order prohibits the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from taking any further steps to implement or enforce its standards, which were set to take effect on Jan. 4, 2022.
The OSHA Covid-19 standards apply to private employers with more than 100 employees. The standards require that employees get vaccinated or, in the alternative, be tested weekly and wear masks in the workplace.
In its opinion halting the OSHA standards, the court concluded that the “mandate” (as the court calls the OSHA standards) “grossly exceeds OSHA’s statutory authority.”
The Fifth Circuit has proved yet again that its judicial thinking has gone off the rails; its misuse of knowledge and lack of critical thinking is beyond the pale.
OSHA has the authority to create regulations to maintain healthy workplaces. Accordingly, it is within OSHA’s authority to regulate transmissible diseases that employees may bring into the workplace. There is historical precedence for this.
Back in December 1991, OSHA promulgated a standard to eliminate or minimize occupational exposure to the Hepatitis B virus, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and other bloodborne pathogens. The standard became effective on March 6, 1992.
As long as the OSHA Covid-19 standards help contain the spread of disease in the workplace they are rationally related to OSHA’s authority – occupational safety and health.
With respect to the appropriate breadth of OSHA-created standards, the text of Section 6 of the OSH Act provides us with a clue as to Congress’ intent. Section 6 states, in part, “the Secretary [of Labor] shall promulgate the standard which assures the greatest protection of the safety or health of the affected employees,” not the least restrictive standard as the Fifth Circuit seems to imply the OSHA Act requires.
As for the OSHA Covid-19 standards being “mandates” – all health and safety regulations are mandates in the same manner; they mandate that businesses conduct their workforce and workplace in compliance with OSHA regulations, or else.
Once again, the Fifth Circuit is letting the tail wag the dog. The court is placing its values above the public policy values in the congressionally authorized OSHA regulations that it claims to be “judiciously” interpreting. The Fifth Circuit should be more mindful of its role in our tripartite system of government: Congress, not courts, legislate and courts apply that legislation.
Maurice F. Baggiano, J.D., is a member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. He lives in Jamestown.