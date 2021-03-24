Another Voice: Female athletes are entitled to equal NCAA billing

Think about how many schools still insist on separating women out by using the “Lady” adjective with their mascot name. To what purpose? Do these athletes not represent the same school? Are their team colors any different? Do they practice or compete with less passion and commitment? Why are the male teams not equally labeled as “Gentlemen”? No, they are simply athletes.

The NCAA and the media who cover sports in general are guilty of this as well. There is “the Final Four Basketball Tournament” and then there is “the Women’s Final Four Basketball Tournament.” The TV listings in newspapers are done the same way. The implication of otherness is subtle but present. In other words, there is the men’s tournament (aka the “real” tournament) and then there is the “other” (women’s) tournament.

Words matter. They impact our perceptions. The very definition of lady is to be polite and well-behaved. Some defend this as “tradition,” but surely some traditions outlive their original intent. I can’t remember the last time I watched an athletics competition between girls or women that I could begin to consider ladylike. But that’s the label many are still saddled with. And it helps perpetuate the subtle, and sometimes not so subtle, discrimination that follows.

In 2022 we will mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX. Has respect for the place of females as athletes risen significantly over that time? Absolutely. The question is then: Are girls and women ready to accept the standard of “good enough”? From what we’ve heard this week, the answer is a resounding no.

Donna Ledwin is commissioner of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.