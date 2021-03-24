Another Voice: Female athletes are entitled to equal NCAA billing

The NCAA is facing some well-deserved criticism over the disparity in treatment of male and female basketball players during its signature tournament events.
Commonly known as March Madness, the Division I basketball championships turned a white hot spotlight in a negative way on NCAA leadership for providing a substandard weight training facility for the women’s elite teams. It was also revealed that the Covid-19 testing provided to the women was the less reliable antigen test as compared to the “gold standard” PCR test administered at the men’s site. This after months of advance planning.
Disparity of treatment by gender in college athletics goes back decades. While it took the legal hammer of Title IX to move the needle on equal opportunity for and treatment of female athletes, inequities still exist. Relatively few educational institutions at the high school or college level could withstand the scrutiny of a Title IX investigation in 2021 when it comes to access to coaching, recruiting budgets and participation opportunities. The mythical defense that “men’s sports financially support women’s sports” endures inexplicably beyond longtime fact-checking to the contrary.
Why does second-class citizenship for women athletes persist? Look no further than the way women continue to be labeled as the substandard competitors in the language used by the schools they represent, their national membership organization, and the media.
Think about how many schools still insist on separating women out by using the “Lady” adjective with their mascot name. To what purpose? Do these athletes not represent the same school? Are their team colors any different? Do they practice or compete with less passion and commitment? Why are the male teams not equally labeled as “Gentlemen”? No, they are simply athletes.
The NCAA and the media who cover sports in general are guilty of this as well. There is “the Final Four Basketball Tournament” and then there is “the Women’s Final Four Basketball Tournament.” The TV listings in newspapers are done the same way. The implication of otherness is subtle but present. In other words, there is the men’s tournament (aka the “real” tournament) and then there is the “other” (women’s) tournament.
Words matter. They impact our perceptions. The very definition of lady is to be polite and well-behaved. Some defend this as “tradition,” but surely some traditions outlive their original intent. I can’t remember the last time I watched an athletics competition between girls or women that I could begin to consider ladylike. But that’s the label many are still saddled with. And it helps perpetuate the subtle, and sometimes not so subtle, discrimination that follows.
In 2022 we will mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX. Has respect for the place of females as athletes risen significantly over that time? Absolutely. The question is then: Are girls and women ready to accept the standard of “good enough”? From what we’ve heard this week, the answer is a resounding no.
Donna Ledwin is commissioner of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.